US seeks to deny visa applicants with co-morbidities

APPLICANTS for US visas and green cards who have co-morbidities may find it tougher to get approval, following a US State Department directive to embassies around the world to screen people with health complications.

The policy is intended to protect the American public purse from the burden of providing health support to immigrants.

“Certain medical conditions, including, but not limited to, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, cancers, diabetes, metabolic diseases, neurological diseases, and mental health conditions, can require hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of care,” the directive said.

“Does the applicant have adequate financial resources to cover the costs of such care over his entire expected lifespan without seeking public cash assistance or long-term institutionalisation at government expense?” it added.

Haitian Bridge Alliance director Guerline Jozef has condemned the directive, saying: “If this guidance is allowed to stand, no immigrant applying for a visa or green card will be safe.”