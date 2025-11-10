Siparia man killed by off-duty cop

- File photo

A Siparia man is dead after he was shot by an off-duty police officer during an altercation on November 10.

Initial reports said that around 7 am, the officer, who was on injury leave and had just returned to his house, was confronted by Zane Bowen who was holding a cutlass and a piece of wood. Both men got into an argument, and Bowen allegedly followed the officer into his property and attacked him.

Police said the officer drew his licensed Glock pistol and fired several shots at Bowen, striking him several times. Bowen collapsed and died at the scene.

Officers of the Siparia Police Station, Homicide Bureau of Investigations, CSI and CID responded and are probing the incident.