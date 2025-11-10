Resilient spirit of pan – Ramsey-Moore says Panorama launch staged without government funds

Members of the Royal Stars Pan Symphony perform at the launch of Panorama 2026 at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on November 9. - Photos by Ayanna Kinsale

PAN TRINBAGO president Beverly Ramsey-Moore has described the organisation’s Panorama 2026 launch as “a happy day,” saying the national instrument continues to unite communities, even as the event was staged without the benefit of government funding.

“Pan is all about happiness. It’s happy music. As we are launching Panorama, which actually kicks off on Wednesday night (November 12), today is amazing.”

Ramsey-Moore spoke with Newsday on November 11 during the official launch, where she described the turnout as “very good,” adding the steelpan world always enjoys strong support.

“It’s a day for family,” she said.

Asked if the public can expect anything different in the 2026 Panorama season, Ramsey-Moore said change begins in the communities.

“Pan is not just about what happens on the stage and on the final night.

"It’s all about the build-up in the communities. The practice sessions in panyards. Pan provides a space for everyone.”

She said the country’s national instrument continued to move communities, carrying a rhythm of love and unity, and is no longer about listening on the radio.

"You must be in the Queen’s Park Savannah to see it unfold. The spectacle: the bands are telling a story through their music. It’s about fireworks, it’s about drama, it’s about everything. That’s what makes it exciting.”

Funding challenges

Ramsey-Moore acknowledged while she did not expect cuts to the organisation’s allocation, Pan Trinbago was currently “actually starting without funds.”

“We were not planning to do this launch because of funding challenges. Our line minister has promised very soon we are going to see releases.”

She said the bands performing at the launch did so voluntarily.

“Everything unfolding here is the goodwill of our members. We decided to do this to show the resilient spirit of our steelband people, even though we have not yet received funds.”

At an October atrium meeting, Pan Trinbago announced a $6 million surplus, with all debts cleared. Asked if that surplus would be used to cover overheads should funding not be received in time, Ramsey-Moore said Carnival remained a national investment.

“Panorama is one component of our Carnival, and the government invests in Carnival. Based on studies, the country generates over a billion dollars from Carnival: it pays for itself.”

She said some people only saw the big events but not the trickle-down effect to vendors, pannists, truck drivers, and graphic designers.

"It’s an entire industry, and especially for Panorama.”

She noted while prize money might seem large, bands spent heavily on preparations.

Ramsey-Moore: Pan is soul of communities

Ramsey-Moore said she remained hopeful that Pan Trinbago would soon have a permanent headquarters.

“One day, one day, one day we are going to see the unfolding of our headquarters. I was a little disappointed when I did not see the allocation in this year’s budget.”

She said in the previous fiscal year there was an allocation, but it did not move as quickly as the organisation would have liked.

“The negotiations continue, because at the end of the day, steelpan is Trinidad and Tobago.”

She said Pan had reached new heights globally and deserved a proper home.

“Whilst we know there is a long-term plan for the entire development of the industry, the home of steelpan should be in Port of Spain. We’d like to see it realised. There’s been a change in government, and transition takes a little time.”

Addressing the government’s revitalisation plan and the absence of direct mention of the steelpan industry, Ramsey-Moore stressed pan must be recognised as one of the country’s most powerful unifying forces.

“Pan is the soul of communities. When it is playing, there is no colour, creed, race or religion. The North Stand transforms like a callaloo, a pelau, a pholourie, a doubles: everything you can find there. It brings our people together. It unites us.”

Ramsey-Moore says she is very passionate when she speaks about pan, as she believes it is the rhythm and soul of the nation.

"When those rhythm sections play, the tassa, the African drum, and the iron bring out the love, unity, and spirit that bind us together. There is nothing else like it, the steelpan, born right here in Trinidad and Tobago.”

Alibocas: Govt aims to boost Carnival economy

Experiencing the launch of Pan Trinbago Panorama season in the capital for the first time, Marabella West councillor John Alibocas was all smiles and full of excitement.

“I’m from San Fernando, you know. I’m a true San Fernandian. This is my first time being at a town launch. It’s different just being in Port of Spain on the whole. It is a very eclectic market. I love seeing how everybody is just coming together.”

Alibocas said the government continues to work towards not only supporting the steelpan community but also boosting the wider economy surrounding the festival.

“We are able to see about the people on the ground too, especially the vendors. Seeing everyone coming together as one, that love and togetherness, that’s what this country is about. It’s about unity, one people, red, white and black.”

Asked to comment on Ramsey-Moore’s revelation no direct government funding was given for the 2026 year’s launch, Alibocas said the situation must be viewed in context.

“Because of the situation right now, the country is in a bit of a state and in debt,” he explained. “This being our first year, we’re trying to see how best we can support everyone across the different regional areas with whatever budget is set from above. Looking ahead, I think it’s going to have a bright future. We just have to be patient and see how it unfolds.”

Asked which pan launch he prefers South or North? Alibocas laughed.

“San Fernando is my home, so of course I love San Fernando. But I’ve been living in Port of Spain for 14 years, so I know the culture here too. Maybe I’m a little biased,” he said with a grin.