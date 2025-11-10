Queen of Soca extended for another week

Queen of Soca actress Terri Lyons, left, with Nadia Batson,centre, and Aaron Duncan at MovieTowne, Port of Spain on November 5. - Photos by Innis Francis

MovieTowne has decided to extend Queen of Soca, starring former Calypso Monarch Terri Lyons, for an additional week due to the overwhelming response on the movie's last night.

The movie has been running for the past four weeks, but patrons flooded the cinema on November 5 when it was announced as the final night. MovieTowne has extended the showing to November 12.

Filled to capacity cinema's eight screen, which houses approximately 250 patrons, was sold out, which caused cinema ten to open to the remaining ticket holders and even disappointed some who could not get into any of the cinemas.

Entertainers SuperBlue, Patrice Roberts, Dev, Kees Diffenthaller, Ta’zyah O’ Connor, Swappie, Nadia Batson, The Blackmans, Erphaan Alves, Preedy, Chinese Laundry and creative director/strategist Richard Young were among those who attended on November 5.

The story is reminiscent of a rags-to-riches story, casting Lyons as the lead actress and known for her electrifying stage presence, so too was her subtle and humble character of Olivia in the movie.

Dubbed the Caribbean’s Calypso Queen, Lyons has earned her the Queen of Queens crown at the Caribbean Regional Female Calypso competition 2022 and 2023.

Queen of Soca is set in parts of Santa Cruz, Sangre Grande, La Canoa and Port of Spain. Lyons' nonchalant character, overshadowed by her mother, played by Penelope Spencer, as a struggling mother with a 25-year-old daughter.

The story emphasises struggle, poverty, late bloomer, the church, oppression, character assignation and victory.

Spencer’s aspiration for Lyons in the movie was to be an abiding, upstanding, god-fearing citizen. One gifted with song and that she may use it to do the Lord’s work; anything else, especially soca, was considered to be “devil's music.”

Lyons' character was met with struggles, ostracism, betrayal and jealousy; her strength came from her mother’s bittersweet words of approval, which left the movie as a cliffhanger for developing projects.

Minister of Culture and Community Development Michelle Benjamin also attended the final night of the show and commended the production team for producing local content.

“The film has a unique perspective where we can tell our local stories,” and initiated a challenge to see more projects with the government’s support.

Queen of Soca writer and director Kevin Adams says the storyline of the movie is geared to motivate creatives. He said the film’s intent to end with a cliffhanger was scripted that way when they first penned the production six years ago.

Adams said: “It was difficult because of the money and finding some money and going some distance and saying we reach here we have to wait until we find some more…I would love to see a second part. From the moment we started writing this, we were thinking about Rocky (the movie). It ended that way, so we can start again.”

Adams said it was the second film he worked on with Lyons; the first was No Soca, No Life. He said there are other projects he has in the pipeline; one is a pan movie and a love story. He said he did not want to be branded strictly for being the creator of soca movies and he plans to spread his wings.

He said other soca artiste names came up to be the lead of Queen of Soca, “but Terri she was the person.”

Lyons' humility extended with her explaining the core appreciation she had for her supporters and the production team. She also affirmed her gratitude for having her father, Austin “SuperBlue” Lyons and her son Mathias’ support.