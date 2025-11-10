Privy Council to hear appeal in cerebral palsy negligence lawsuit

Justice Kevin Ramcharan - File photo courtesy the Judiciary of TT

The Privy Council has granted permission to the mother of a child born with cerebral palsy to appeal several findings of the Court of Appeal, which had upheld a High Court ruling in a medical negligence case against a private clinic in San Fernando.

Lords Briggs, Burrows and Stephens granted Shelly-Ann Balwah, acting on behalf of her son Aeden Balwah, permission to challenge the Court of Appeal’s decision in favour of Surgi-Med Clinic.

The appeal centres on allegations of clinical negligence during Aeden’s birth on May 19, 2002, and on whether the timing of Dr Marwan Abdulla’s arrival at the clinic contributed to the child’s cerebral palsy.

The Privy Council will consider whether the Court of Appeal erred in finding that the High Court was “plainly wrong” about when Abdulla arrived at the clinic and whether causation was proved if he arrived at 4 am. It will also consider whether the Court of Appeal was correct to uphold the High Court’s finding that Surgi-Med’s breach of duty did not cause Aeden’s cerebral palsy. Abdulla has also appealed the appellate court’s finding that it was “more likely than not” that Aeden had proven his “negligent management of the delivery and labour,” causing his cerebral palsy.

In January 2020, Justice Kevin Ramcharan found that the clinic had, through the actions of the nurses and staff, breached its duty of care to Aeden by failing to keep a proper record of events and failing to monitor his foetal heart rate between 8 pm on May 18, 2002 and 12.30 am on May 19. The judge also found Dr Abdulla had breached his duty of care by failing to properly inform Aeden’s mother about the risks of misoprostol and administering a large dose without extremely good cause.

However, Ramcharan ruled that Aeden had not proved these failures caused his condition.

The High Court’s conclusion relied on the finding that Dr Abdulla arrived at 4.30 am, making the second stage of labour too short for the hypoxic event that caused Aeden’s injury to occur during delivery.

On that basis, the High Court concluded that it was more likely that Aeden’s cerebral palsy was caused by a pre-partum event than by the negligence of either Dr Abdulla or the clinic. Consequently, Aeden’s claim against both defendants was dismissed.

Aeden, through his mother, appealed the High Court’s decision.

The Court of Appeal ruled that Abdulla arrived at 4 am, which would have made the second stage long enough for partial prolonged hypoxic ischemia to occur, and held him liable for Aeden’s condition. Aeden’s appeal was allowed against Abdulla, but his claim against Surgi-Med was not. Abdulla is now asking the Privy Council to overturn the Appeal Court’s ruling in relation to Aeden’s claim against him, while Aeden wants the apex court to overturn the decision to dismiss his claim against the clinic.

A date for the hearing has not yet been set.

Kiel Taklalsingh, Stefan Ramkissoon, and Joanna Richards represented Dr Abdulla and his mother.