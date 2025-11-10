Murdered Rio Claro businessman buried

AN imam officiating at the funeral for murdered businessman Sylvan Boodan, 58, called on mourners to live good lives and always obey their parents.

The funeral was streamed live on social media on the afternoon of November 9.

"This world is a one-way ticket. When we die and leave this world, we cannot come back to make up for things that were not done. While we have time and life in our bodies, let us do the things God Almighty wants us to do, like living well with brothers, friends, and neighbours. Do not hurt anyone's feelings," he told mourners.

Scores of people gathered at Boodoo's home at Tabaquite Road in Rio Claro to bid a final farewell.

The imam said death was a road everyone must take, regardless of religion.

The imam said worldly life was temporary and people must be aware and prepare for everlasting life.

"None of us comes here to stay forever. All of us come here to leave this world and go back to God Almighty."

He also shared a message of love, reminding people to say "I love you" to others, because tomorrow "might be too late."

"Tell your parents how much you love them because when they die, all you will have are memories. Memories do not die. Cherish them. Never annoy your parents. Never make them angry. Do not hurt your mother or father. Spend your money on them."

He urged mourners to make use of every opportunity while they still had the gift of life, reminding them to "leave no room for regret on Judgment Day."

The body was taken to the New Grant Cemetery for burial.

Boodan, owner of Gloria's Bar, was gunned down on November 3 around 8.30 am while at RBSL, at San Pedro Road in Poole Village, Rio Claro.

Boodan was called by name by a masked man standing near his car.

After a brief exchange, a single gunshot rang out.

The gunman ran off, and Boodan collapsed and died in front of his car.