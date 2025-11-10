Moruga murder victim's mother: People 'desperately wicked, prone to evil'

Inez Hamilton, mother of Moruga murder victim Marvin Hamilton, 45, speaks to Newsday about his death at her St Mary's Village home on November 9. - Photo by Innis Francis

Days after Marvin Hamilton turned 45, he was shot dead inside his car in Moruga over the weekend, and his bereaved 83-year-old mother, Inez, says she is leaving everything in the hands of the Lord.

Only last year, in August, Hamilton’s elderly father, Dolton, died of natural causes.

Dolton was the grandfather of Moruga/Tableland MP Michelle Benjamin, making her Hamilton's niece.

At 10.08 pm on November 8, Benjamin, via Facebook, posted "Gone too soon," accompanied by a photo of Hamilton.

"Got the call since 7 am, and even now, at 10 pm, I'm still asking myself why. Why was my uncle murdered? Why does another family have to endure this kind of pain?" the post said.

"Marvin Hamilton, my father's little brother, a father, a son, a friend, my uncle, lost his life in a senseless act of violence. Our community is shaken, our hearts are heavy, and our family is broken. No one deserves to die this way. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

Speaking at her home on November 9, Inez said Hamilton was the last of her four adult children.

She highlighted that her deceased husband had a son, Benjamin's father, from a previous relationship.

Hamilton, a father of three from St Mary's Village in Moruga, worked as a heavy-equipment driver with a company.

"He was a very quiet person. He hardly talked to people, but he always checked on me, asking what I had for lunch. He bought me a phone, and he often called me. He never used to be at home. He was always working somewhere," she said.

"If you walk the community right now, you will hear one cry: he was a quiet person, a nice boy. He did not smoke. He did not gamble. He never made bacchanal with anyone."

Inez said people's hearts and minds were "desperately wicked and prone to evil" and she could not understand why her son died in such a horrific way.

"My God tells me to take everything to Him in prayer. If you have trials and temptations, if there is trouble anywhere, never be discouraged. Take it to the Lord. He answers prayers."

She recalled getting the news on her bed from one of her grandchildren.

Reports say Hamilton was returning home from Borde Narve before dawn on November 8, when his car shut down near a Baptist church along the Moruga Main Road in an area called Number One. He was returning with his wife, Natalie, their three-year-old child, and a male villager.

He tried fixing the problem without success, then decided to call a wrecker.

Meanwhile, his wife and child headed home, as did the man.

But Hamilton decided to wait for the wrecker.

When the wife reached home, she kept calling Marvin but never got a response.

She dozed off and was awakened at daybreak with the tragedy.

Hamilton's mother insisted that God would handle everything.

Police found Hamilton's body in the driver's seat of his parked Nissan B14 with the car locked from the inside in what investigators suspect was an attempted car-jacking.

St Mary's Village, over the past few years, has witnessed several murders, with families hoping for justice.

In July 2025, 19-year-old barber Josiah Carthy and his cousin Seon Carthy, 20, were found murdered with gunshot wounds in a forested area off Simon Trace.

In February 2025, Drupatee Chance, 64, was strangled and beaten in her home along the Moruga Road. Her husband, 71, was beaten and tied up but survived the ordeal.

In August 2024, mini mart owner Enrico "Rico" Guerra and his five-year-old daughter, Anika Guerra, were gunned down at his business at the corner of Poui Road and Moruga Road.

In April 2024, fish vendor Oba Gill, 31, and Brandon Seenath, 33, were gunned down at Gill's home at Simon Trace.

In June 2022, Nigel "Nyo" Chance, 44, and his wife, Surita Deosaran, 36, were shot dead in their home on Moruga Road.

Investigations are ongoing.