Marissa Yung Lee on show at Horizons Art Gallery

Gede Nibo -

Horizons Art Gallery presents a new exhibition by Marissa Yung Lee, a self-taught artist best known for her striking oil portraits of cultural and traditional mas performers.

Working primarily in oil, Lee's art reflects a deep engagement with value study, impressionistic colour, and alla prima brush and knife work. Her inspiration stems from the profound connections she forms with her subjects, as well as the continual challenge and beauty of the medium itself, said a media release.

Her portraits transcend literal representation to evoke emotion and mystery – each piece telling a story, each brushstroke capturing a fleeting moment in time. Describing her style as Contemporary Realism blended with Impressionism, Lee says, “The best part of painting for me is the people I meet. To form these wonderful connections, to tell someone’s story, is a privilege and a responsibility that I take very seriously.”

Lee's work has been featured at the National Museum, The Art Society of Trinidad & Tobago, The Rotunda Gallery, Horizons Art Gallery, Arnim’s Art Galleria, and Coco Vivo Gallery in Charleston, South Carolina. Her paintings also reside in private collections both locally and internationally. In recognition of her talent, she was awarded a distinction by the Portrait Society of America in their 25th Annual International Portrait Competition, the release said.

Adding to her list of accolades, Lee's painting of Kidale Sylvan as Christopher D’eath has been selected as a finalist in The Almenara 2025 Art Prize in Spain, in the Fantastic Realism category. Though she admits it still feels surreal, Lee expresses immense pride that out of thousands of entries from around the world, a moko jumbie now stands representing TT.

Her latest collection, A Love Letter to Trinidad and Tobago, bridges the villages of her imagination, celebrating the familiar subjects she has come to love while venturing into new creative territory. This body of work is a heartfelt tribute to the nation’s people, culture and spirit, with a few playful twists along the way, the release said.

The opening night of Lee's exhibition can be attended on November 11 from 6.30 pm-8 pm at the gallery 37 Mucurapo Road, St James.

The exhibition runs until November 22, Mondays to Fridays, 8.30 am-5 pm and 9 am-1 pm on Saturdays.

Admission is free.

For further info call 628-9769 or visit www.horizonsartgallery.com