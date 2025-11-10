Gosines on fire as Pleasantville thump Chaguanas South 12-0 in Big 5

Pleasantville Secondary School's Zara Chase, right. is hassled by Chaguanas South Secondary's Damara Vialva in the SSFL Big 5 at Naparima College Grounds, San Fernando. on November 9. - Innis Francis

Pleasantville Secondary School hammered Chaguanas South Secondary 12-0 on November 9 in the quarterfinal of the Secondary Schools Football League Girls Big 5 competition, at Lewis Street, San Fernando.

Nikita Gosine led the rout with five goals while her sister Natalia Gosine had her goalscoring boots as well with a hat-trick. Kiriah Fortune and Zara Chase added to the massacre with a brace each.

Next on the agenda for the girls from south will be a semifinal meeting with St Joseph's Convent Port of Spain.

The other semifinal will be a meeting between Five Rivers Secondary and the Tobago champions.

Speaking to Newsday after the big win, Pleasantville coach Brian London said their chances in the semis is "as good as any." He said his team is in the conversation for the title every year and it shows that they remain a relevant force.

Looking ahead to the semis, he said it will be Pleasantville's second meeting with the Convent girls following their 2-1 win in the Super Cup, the opening game of the season.

"We contolled that game for the majority of the 90 minutes before we got a little sloppy at the end," he said.

Asked how his team has evolved since that fixture, he noted intense training sessions, team-bonding exercses and participation in the Queen's Park women's tournament in the senior cateory. He said their showing in the latter proved what they could achieve if they play the football the intend to.