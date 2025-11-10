Fatima take RBC Royal Slam basketball crown

Fatima College players celebrate after winning the RBC Royal Slam College's Basketball Tournament at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sporting Complex in Tacarigua on November 9. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

FATIMA COLLEGE reigned supreme at the inaugural RBC Royal Slam College’s Basketball Tournament on November 9, subduing St Mary's College 122-84 at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sporting Arena, Tacarigua.

It capped off weeks of intense competition, school pride and standout individual performances, and fans were treated to two thrilling matchups.

The championship final delivered on every ounce of anticipation as Fatima faced off against St Mary’s College in a high-octane showdown. Fatima displayed superior teamwork and relentless defence, storming to comprehensive victory, led by their standout "Big Three" of William Francis, Zachary Julien and Idriis Martin.

Francis had an incredible all-round performance with a triple-double, scoring 28 points, grabbing 13 rebounds, with 12 steals, seven assists, and three blocks. Julien was the leading scorer, torching the CIC defence for 32 points. Martin was also in excellent form with 24 points and seven steals.

For St Mary’s, Nkobi Ince continued his stellar tournament form, registering 32 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists in a spirited performance that went in vain.

In the third-place playoff, Presentation College San Fernando edged past Queen’s Royal College with an 85-77 victory to claim the final podium spot. Presentation’s dominant centre Michael McCarthy once again proved unstoppable, recording a massive double-double of 28 points and 24 rebounds, securing his team’s third-place finish. Despite a heroic effort from Talib Daniel of QRC, who dropped 44 points and ten rebounds, the southern powerhouse held firm to clinch the win.

The cheerleaders of the Studio 7 Spartans added to the electrifying atmosphere with two spectacular half-time performances as well as provided support to the playing teams on the evening.

Tournament All-Star 5

Point Guard: Zachary Julien (Fatima College) – 24.8 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 6.2 APG

Shooting Guard: Idriis Martin (Fatima College) – 25.8 PPG, 6.8 SPG

Small Forward: Nkobi Ince (St Mary’s College) – 33.5 PPG, 10 RPG

Power Forward: William Francis (Fatima College) – 22.6 PPG, 9 RPG, 9 SPG

Centre: Michael McCarthy (Presentation College San Fernando) – 36 PPG, 25 RPG, 3.2 SPG, 4.3 BPG

Individual Awards

Rim Protector: Michael McCarthy (Presentation College San Fernando)

Lights-out Shooter: Idriis Martin (Fatima College)

Most Promising Player: Jovanni Baker (St Mary’s College)

Best Dunk: William Francis (Fatima College)

Best Defensive Player: Talib Daniel (Queen’s Royal College)

Tournament MVP: Michael McCarthy (Presentation College San Fernando)

Averaged 36 points, 25 rebounds, 3.2 steals, and 4.3 blocks

Finals MVP: William Francis (Fatima College)

Delivered 28 points, 13 rebounds, 12 steals, 7 assists, and 3 blocks