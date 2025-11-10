Digicel aids Jamaica with hardware supplies, care packages

Digicel staff and volunteers prepare almost 12,000 care packages for families in need, following the devastating impact of Hurricane Melissa. -

The Digicel Group has launched a major humanitarian initiative to support recovery efforts across the hardest hits parts of Jamaica affected by Hurricane Melissa.

The category-five storm hit Jamaica on October 28, leaving at least 32 people dead, destroying homes and critical infrastructure, and leaving many still picking up the pieces.

The relief effort will deliver nearly 12,000 care packages that include essential supplies to residents in the western parishes most affected by the storm, including Westmoreland, St Elizabeth, Hanover, St James, and Trelawny.

As part of its Reconnecting Jamaica effort, Digicel has already delivered more than 1,500 food care packs to families in need and is preparing to distribute an additional 10,000 care packages in the coming days.

These packages include essential food supplies such as water, rice, oil, and other staples to support households most affected by the storm.

In addition, the Digicel Foundation is also providing hygiene care packs for men, women, and children, as well as LED solar lanterns, LED headlamps, and rechargeable emergency LED bulbs to assist families still without power.

To help rebuild homes and restore livelihoods, Digicel and the Foundation are also providing hardware certificates that will allow residents to purchase construction materials directly from local suppliers. This initiative empowers homeowners to buy what they need to rebuild safely and sustainably within their own communities.

“At Digicel, we are committed to ensuring that Jamaica stays connected, not just through our network, but through care, compassion, and community,” said Marcelo Cataldo, CEO of Digicel Group.

“In times like this, our responsibility goes beyond business. We’re focused on helping families rebuild, restoring hope, and supporting the government’s recovery efforts across the parishes hit hardest by Hurricane Melissa.”

The Digicel Foundation, which has been at the heart of Caribbean community development for nearly two decades, has mobilised its staff and volunteers across the island to co-ordinate on-the-ground distribution and outreach.

Digicel is also distributing hundreds of SIM cards with data plans to relief workers supporting recovery operations. For customers whose service was disrupted, Digicel is offering complimentary prepaid plans with 30 minutes of voice calls and 2GB of data, as well as 30-day postpaid plans with 10GB of data once service is restored.

Meanwhile, mobile charging stations have been deployed on Digicel buses, visiting impacted communities, enabling residents to charge their devices and communicate with loved ones. The team is also working with the Jamaican government to help fill its environmental and health supply needs like hand-held foggers, DPD testing tablets (to measure chlorine levels), turbidity meters, blood pressure machines among other items.

Alongside this, Digicel will be launching voice and text donation lines across its markets, standing up a crowdsourcing campaign to make it easier for customers throughout the region to contribute directly to relief efforts.