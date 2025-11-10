'Darri Boss' shot dead outside bar

Darrina “Darri Boss” Dow -

A 30-year-old woman was shot and killed on the night of November 8 when gunmen opened fire on her outside a bar near her home in Tunapuna.

The victim has been identified as Darrina “Darri Boss” Dow, of Maraj Street, Pasea Extension, Tunapuna.

According to police reports, around 10.30 pm on October 8, Dow was playing cards with friends at Strood’s Bar when a white AD Wagon pulled up. A masked man dressed in black got out of the vehicle and opened fire, hitting Dow four times in the back. The gunman then returned to the waiting car, which sped off.

A chilling video of the attack has since circulated on social media, capturing the moment Dow was shot.

Witnesses say Dow’s father and a bystander rushed her to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, where she was pronounced dead on arrival at 11.25 pm.

When Newsday visited the scene on November 9, the bar where Dow had been liming was closed. The outdoor floor was noticeably wet, with slicks of water still visible.

Residents in the neighbourhood were tight-lipped, saying only Dow had rented an apartment about four houses away from the bar but was not originally from the area.

A visit to her apartment complex showed closed gates and no signs of anyone being in the compound.

Crime scene investigators from the North Central Division and officers of the Region II Homicide Bureau visited and processed the scene.

Police investigations are continuing.

Newsday tried calling the MP for the area and Minister of Homeland Security, Roger Alexander, but did not get an answer.