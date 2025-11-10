Central cops arrest 4, seize guns, ammo, ganja
CENTRAL Division police have arrested four suspects and seized two guns along with a quantity of ammunition and drugs during several intelligence-led exercises across the division over the weekend.
According to the police, between 8 pm on November 8 and 1 am on November 9, officers from the Central Division Task Force (CDTF), Area North, received a tip-off and went to Mayers Avenue, Chrissie Trace in Enterprise.
There, the officers saw a group of men liming on a bridge along the road.
As the officers approached, one of the men allegedly threw an object to the ground.
The officers stopped and, on checking, found a black .38 special revolver loaded with five rounds of .38 ammunition.
The man, a 30-year-old resident of Enterprise, was arrested and is expected to be charged with possession of the gun and ammunition.
Earlier that day, between 1.30 pm and 7 pm, another team from CDTF searched a residence at Petersfield Main Road in Chaguanas, where they found 13.5 grammes of cocaine and 78.3 grammes of marijuana.
The officers arrested a 42-year-old man in connection with the find.
Between 3 pm and 10 pm, on November 8, officers from CDTF (Area South), in an intelligence-led exercise, went to Fitt Street, Montrose, where they searched the residence of a “known offender.”
At the time, several people were gathered there.
The officers searched a 47-year-old man from South Phase Four, Edinburgh 500, and found 123 grammes of marijuana.
They also arrested a 41-year-old man from George Street, Esperanza Village, Couva, for the possession of 1.6 grammes of cocaine.
Additionally, between 7 pm and 10.30 pm on November 7, officers of the Central Division Gang Unit seized another gun.
According to reports, officers searched the home of a 35-year-old man on McCarthy Street, Enterprise.
While nothing illegal was found inside the residence, a further search at the back of the premises led to an open area of land, where officers discovered a black plastic bag containing one Smith & Wesson firearm, five rounds of 9mm ammunition, and two rounds of .38 Special ammunition.
The items were seized, and investigations are ongoing.
