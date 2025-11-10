AG seeks to appeal $20m payout to ex-Naipaul-Coolman accused in Privy Council

Attorney General John Jeremie -

THE State has approached the Privy Council for permission to appeal the high-profile $20 million judgment in favour of the nine men once charged with the murder of businesswoman Vindra Naipaul-Coolman.

This comes after the Court of Appeal denied the Attorney General’s application for conditional leave to appeal to the Privy Council. The application was lodged in London in October, and on November 7, the Court of Appeal gave its reasons for denying the State conditional leave to appeal.

The three-member panel of Justices of Appeal Nolan Bereaux, Mark Mohammed and Ronnie Boodoosingh delivered its decision on July 31, with Justice Bereaux issuing the majority ruling and Justice Mohammed concurring.

On June 9, in a majority decision, Justices Bereaux and Mohammed reinstated the compensation initially awarded to the nine men. The judges set aside the High Court’s decision to block the $20 million payout, restoring both the default judgment and the original order by a master of the court.

The case stems from a default judgment entered in favour of the nine – Shervon and Devon Peters, Anthony Gloster, Joel Fraser, Ronald Armstrong, Keida Garcia, Jameel Garcia, Marlon Trimmingham, and Antonio Charles – for unlawful arrest and malicious prosecution. The State had failed to defend the claim, resulting in a Master’s assessment of damages totalling $18.9 million plus interest, bringing the sum to over $20 million.

The Attorney General later sought to set aside the default judgment, arguing procedural irregularities and improper service of documents.

The men’s malicious prosecution lawsuit was filed in May 2020 and served in June 2020.

In January 2021, High Court judge Joan Charles ruled in the men’s favour after the State failed to defend the claim. A master later assessed the damages in late 2022 and awarded them each around $2.1 million in January 2023.

But in December 2023, Charles reversed her own earlier ruling and overturned the default judgment and the $20 million award.

Charles ruled the lawsuit was not properly served on the Attorney General’s office, as required by law. She said the rules on serving legal documents to the State were strict and must be followed.

After the Appeal Court’s ruling in June, the State sought conditional leave to appeal, which was denied.

Justice Bereaux held that the Attorney General’s application did not meet the constitutional threshold for appeal under Sections 109(1)(a) and 109(2)(a) of the Constitution.

He ruled that the court’s decision to dismiss the application to set aside the default judgment was not a “final decision” in civil proceedings and therefore did not qualify for an appeal as of right under section 109(1)(a).

He also held that the “application test,” rather than the “order test,” was the correct standard for determining whether a decision is final.

“It was apparent that the decision is not a final one,” he stated. “Had the application to set aside been granted, the matter would have continued in the High Court with the respondent having to file his defence.”

Bereaux added, “In this case, however, the application to set aside was dismissed. The Master’s judgment stood but subject to challenge on appeal.

“In neither case can it be said that the hearing of the application was the final hearing in the cause or the beginning of the first part of the final hearing in the cause.

“It turned out that the respondent had chosen not to appeal the Master’s assessment. That was the respondent’s choice, but a decision not to appeal the Master’s order does not render the grant of default judgment or the dismissal of the application to set aside by this court ‘final' for the purposes of section 109(1)(a). The respondent made a choice. Had he decided to appeal the assessment, the matter would have continued to the Court of Appeal.

“The application to set aside cannot be said to be the first part of the final hearing. It followed that the decision of the Court of Appeal to dismiss the application was not a final decision in civil proceedings and did not fall within section 109(1)(a).”

The Appeal Court also rejected the Attorney General’s contention that the matter raised questions of “great general or public importance” under section 109(2)(a).

Justice Bereaux noted that the law on service of process on the State under Section 20(1) of the State Liability and Proceedings Act was “clear and unambiguous,” and that the issue required no further clarification by the Privy Council.

He further dismissed the argument that the court had inherent jurisdiction to set aside a default judgment outside of the Civil Procedure Rules.

“There is no scope for recourse to the inherent jurisdiction of the court. The territory is occupied by the rules,” Bereaux held.

He also criticised the Attorney General’s office for its handling of the case, noting that the State had allowed the matter to proceed undefended and had delayed for over three years before attempting to challenge the default judgment, only after public concern arose over the large damages award.

“There is no excuse for permitting this case to proceed to a default judgment undefended and then to take another three years before attempting to set it aside,” he said, calling the delay “a problem of the respondent’s own making.”

“The question of exceptionality is really one of exceptional fault on the part of the respondent.”

The Privy Council has not yet decided on the special leave application.

Anand Ramlogan, SC, and Ganesh Saroop represent the nine men, while the State was represented by Rolston Nelson, SC, Ria Mohammed-Davidson and Elena Araujo.