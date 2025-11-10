25 TTEC workers to bring ‘light, hope’ to Jamaica

Cletus Bertin, executive director of CARILEC, left, greets TTEC's aid team at the Diplomatic Lounge, Piarco airport, on November 10, as they leave for Jamaica to support the Hurricane Melissa recovery. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

IT WILL cost about $2.24 million to send a contingent of 25 professionals from the TT Electricity Commission (TTEC) to Jamaica to restore power to the island in the wake of Hurricane Melissa.

The category-five storm hit Jamaica on October 28, killing over 30 people and damaging critical infrastructure and the lives of many people. Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness had declared the island a disaster zone.

Minister of Public Utilities Barry Padarath confirmed the cost of the mission to restore light to the hurricane-stricken island during a media briefing at the diplomatic room of the Piarco Airport as the TTEC team left for Jamaica on November 10.

In an impassioned speech, Padarath said the mission to assist Jamaica in its time of need was money well spent.

“Despite the financial challenges that we all face as a region and globally, this is a moment in time that will define us not by dollars and cents but by compassion and humanity,” he said.

Padarath said the workers will stay in Jamaica for 30 days, during which time they will be engaged in restoring power to several affected areas.

He said data coming out of Jamaica confirms that, two weeks after the hurricane made landfall in Jamaica on October 28, about 55 per cent of the island still does not have power.

“Over the last two weeks we had a team go to Jamaica to do an assessment and evaluation. That team worked with the Jamaican government and since then to now we have put an action plan in place where, over the last few days, five trucks were sent to Jamaica that would provide the technical support that is needed.

“The data coming out of Jamaica tells us that there are specific areas, particularly in the Montego Bay area, where there are large spots of the country that have not been able to restore their power supply. Therefore we send our 25-member team from TTEC, selected from the various areas throughout the company, that would provide the level of support needed to restore electricity across the island.”

In a subsequent interview with reporters, Padarath said the cost of the mission may be lower, because the government was able to charter a flight with Caribbean Airlines.

Acting General Manager of TTEC Vijay Ramnanansingh lauded the group for stepping forward to assist Jamaica in their time of need. In his speech he gave the workers two key objectives: to work safely and return home safely.

“TTEC is very proud to be part of this. Having been on the ground in Jamaica, I have seen the impact of the hurricane directly. Having seen it I wish to express my vote of confidence in this team in the mission that is ahead – to restore the infrastructure of Jamaica

“You have more than just the restoration efforts to complete. You are there to restore hope through the work that you have been doing in the past month or so. We know that you will do well and represent us in the best way possible.”