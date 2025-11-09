T&TEC, TTDF to send relief teams to Jamaica

This October 31 file photo, shows an aerial view of Falmouth, Jamaica, in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa. - AP PHOTO

The TT Electricity Commission (T&TEC) will be deploying a team to Jamaica in the wake of Hurricane Melissa, a media release from the state-owned company said on November 8.

The release said Minister of Public Utilities Barry Padarath, Minister in the Ministry of Public Utilities Clyde Elder and Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Public Utilities Shivanna Sam will give the team a send-off on November 10. The team will assist in restoring power to the most hard hit areas.

A military official also told Newsday that a contingent of 20 soldiers will also leave TT for Jamaica within the next few days.

Hurricane Melissa struck Jamaica as a Category 5 hurricane on October 28 after forming in the waters of the central Caribbean on October 25.

The storm’s intensity and slow movement devastated Jamaica, causing widespread damage in areas across St Elizabeth, Westmoreland, Hanover, Manchester, St James, Trelawny and St Ann.

A total of 32 people died as a result of the hurricane and millions in loses. Another 43 people lost their lives in neighbouring Haiti after the storm.

In a statement on October 30 the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government said the government along with civil society and private sector organisations including the TTMA and the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce sent several shipping containers of food, construction tools and other amenities to Jamaica.

The government in a statement on October 30 announced the establishment of an inter-ministerial committee to coordinate the national relief efforts.