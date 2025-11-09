The Crooner wins Canadian calypso competition – in every category

Bill “The Mighty Crooner” Newman is crowned after winning the Canadian Calypso Competition on July 26. -

Ray Funk

THE Mighty Crooner, Bill Newman, won it all this year at the annual Canadian Calypso Competition held by The Organization of Calypso Performing Artists (OCPA) on July 26th with his new composition, The 51st State. He was proclaimed both the judge’s choice as Calypso Monarch, and also the People’s Choice for which the audience votes separately.

But that wasn’t all, he won all the other specific categories of that competition which are Best Melody, Best Lyrics, Best Composition on a Local Topic, Most Humorous, and Best Rendition. Canadian calypso scholar and musician, Roger Gibbs, noted in an article in the local paper, Caribbean Camera, that Crooner was like “an unstoppable force this year,” but in these annual competitions he was already “known for his suave style, clear diction and topical compositions.”

His new calypso offered a clever presentation of Canada’s near universal rejection of the various suggestions by President Donald Trump that Canada become part of the US. Prime minister Trudeau declared, when Trump first was making those statements, “There isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell” that Canada would join the US. The current Prime Minister Mark Carney has been equally explicit. Canada “won’t be for sale, ever.”

For Newman, he wanted to personally express his opinion on the matter. “I was taken aback by the presumption that Canada would automatically want to be the 51st state.”

His chorus was as explicit as both prime ministers.

No Donald no, we want to let you know,

We don’t want to be the 51st state,

In a country so full of hate,

No Donald no, leave Canada alone,

You want to be a king on a throne

We better off on our own.

In the last verse, the Crooner is clear on Canada’s stand, as well his own on the issue of Canadian independence.

You don’t respect our sovereignty,

As an independent country,

You so damn presumptuous,

You think that you control us,

We are the True North strong and free,

We don’t belong to anybody,

But when you start sniffing round,

You know we not backing down,

We want to keep our democracy,

We don’t want to live under tyranny,

We’ll never surrender this country,

We’d rather die with our dignity.

The 51st State also won for best arrangement, done by Ozzy Gurley, who has been writing arrangements for the Crooner for decades. He is the only arranger the Crooner has ever used and a musician for whom he has the highest regard. The Crooner describes him as a very talented and versatile musician, and one of the easiest people to work with. When The Crooner took The 51st State to him, Gurley responded immediately that the audience would love it and sing along to “No, Donald, no.” On a local radio show recently, Crooner commented how right he was. “Everybody loved the chorus, because it’s very sing-a-long. And so they started singing the chorus with me, but listening intently to the verses.” With this happening, his win in the competition was assured.

The Crooner was born and grew up in Guyana. While growing up, he was very fond of the local calypsonians he heard on the radio, “Canary and Cobra and Fighter … they were the top three,” but now are little remembered. When asked recently about his favourites over the years, it was the greats, Sparrow and Kitchener, that immediately came to his mind. While still a teenager, his life changed when his family moved to Toronto where his older brother had migrated. Initially he wasn’t directly involved in the calypso community, as he was now grown up and focused on other interests, like seeing as much of the world as possible. But that changed when about 25 years ago, he went with a friend to the annual Canadian calypso competition, caught the bug and soon became a regular performer.

While he was preparing to perform for the first time as a calypsonian decades ago, he was asked what his sobriquet was and quickly said the Crooner because he had always had a long-time love of the revered crooners like Nat King Cole and Johnny Mathis. Indeed, while the Crooner has issued four CDs of calypsos, he has also released a CD of love songs called Love Unconditional. In fact, his most popular song on streaming services is not a calypso, but a song called Barcelona from that love song album.

Over the years, he became best known for humorous calypsos. His most requested ones are The Purse, about all the things his wife has in her rather large purse, and her obsession with “Talk Shows”. But now things may change with his latest composition. With The 51st State, he is getting calls to perform at various events in the Toronto area, has already done some, and hopes there will be more.

The 51st State is available online on You Tube and other streaming services.