Sisterly bond helps restaurant grow: Naked comes to Valpark

Danielle, right, and Maya Matouk at the launch of Naked Valpark on November 3.

NAKED CAFE has been serving customers on Maraval Road, Port of Spain, since 2019, and on November 3, sisters Danielle and Maya Matouk opened Naked’s second branch at Valpark Plaza, Valsayn.

The new location will have the same wellness theme, but this branch also has dining accommodation and a full bar.

Simone Williams is one of the dozen new employees who will serve customers daily.

She gave Newsday a tour of the restaurant on its well attended opening night, when guests included friends, family, well-wishers and loyal customers.

The modern-concept restaurant features white walls, white sofas, wooden tables and chairs with white seat cushions offset by lush green plants.

Patrons can eat in, but Naked also caters for grab-and-go customers, and there’s also a separate desk to serve Food Drop customers.

The service staff and chefs gave a preview of the menu, which included cassava fritters, Bourbon chicken, dynamite shrimp, mini salad bowls, falafel and hummus platters. Mini versions of Naked’s popular vegan desserts including cupcakes, brownies, baklava and cookies were a hit with those who tasted them.

The staff also served up signature cocktails and other drinks as a live DJ entertained.

Guests Solange and Nikkia, regular patrons of the Maraval Road branch, said they appreciate the consistency and the healthy but also very tasty dessert options.

Maya, 27, explained that the Naked idea was born from their mother Paula and Danielle’s first foray into the food industry, Miss P’s, which they started in 2016.

Miss P’s, she said, sold salads and dips, desserts and peanut punch and did catering.

“Miss P’s grab-and-go line is where Danielle actually first developed her love for cooking.”

Thirty-four-year-old Danielle said Naked Valpark is an elevated version of the Naked experience.

By day, she said, it’s the same oldy wholesome vibe.

“Well, now we’re launching our brand-new a-la-carte menu. It’s a Mediterranean vibe, and all the flavours come straight off our Argentinian charcoal grill, along with a full bar experience of handcrafted cocktails.

“And yes, you all know me – I have a lot of sugar-free skinny options, as they call it.”

Danielle promised the new brunch menu will be dropping soon.

Maya said, “We’re truly blessed and grateful for our loyal customers who’ve been with us from day one.

“We are beyond excited to open the second branch of Naked. Bringing our concept of a restaurant and bar to Valpark has been a dream come true. We saw an opening in the east market for healthy, tasty food, and when the opportunity came around, we simply could not resist.

“We can’t wait to bring even more energy and life to the plaza.”

Danielle agreed: “This location has been a dream of ours for quite some time now and holds a very special place in my heart.”

She had started Naked, she said, “as a wellness brand, at a time when there were not many healthy or clean food options around.

“At Naked, we create wholesome food using the very best ingredients we can find. We love supporting local farmers in Trinidad and we use locally grown produce as much as possible.

She said it aimed to provide “a full-day menu of fresh, delicious farm-to-table dishes, handcrafted grain bowls, fresh smoothies, gourmet salads and raw desserts.”

The sisters said they have been very involved in making Naked a success.

“Naked has grown to become such a big part of our community,” said Danielle, “along with all the amazing people I’ve met.”

Maya said, “From the very beginning, Danielle and I have both been very hands-on. I don’t think either of us can just sit back and watch things run. We both enjoy being fully involved, working every aspect of the business. And when I say every aspect, I mean every aspect. I think we can both proudly say we’ve truly done it all.

“And honestly, I believe that’s such a big part of what’s brought us to success and gotten us to where we are today.”

For instance, she said, “I myself have trained the entire Naked kitchen team here tonight, for the last seven weeks, and I have to say it’s the best decision I’ve made yet. We’ve all learned so much from each other and I stand here proud tonight with a strong team ready for what’s in front of us. I’m so thrilled to be here tonight in front of all of you to share this with all of you.”

They were also very appreciative of each other’s support.

Danielle said, “So, Maya: Naked wouldn’t be here what it is tonight and today and five years ago without my sister Maya.

“Maya is my youngest sister. She’s the baby. She’s the one that everybody loves.

“Maya, your love, your passion, your dedication, your drive, everything that you put into Naked means the world to me, and I cannot thank you enough. From the bottom of my heart, nobody could do what you do.”

In return, Maya gave “a huge thank-you” to Danielle.

“Because none of this would be possible without her. She started Naked, as most of you all know. I mean, I jumped in along the way.”

The sisters also expressed thanks to their mother, who Maya said had “been with us every single day of this journey…

“She comes to Naked every day and she’s here every single day. If I’m being honest, there is not a single decision that Danielle and I have made without asking our mother first.

“From the kitchen, to front of house, to all these amazing plants that you all see here today – by the way, people come inside of here every single day asking about these plants – Mum is truly the heart of Naked.”

Danielle also thanked their father, who she said “helped us get this started.

“And all of our amazing staff as well, in the front and the kitchen.”

Naked will be open from 11 am-10 pm Sunday-Wednesday and till midnight on Thursday-Saturday.