Pleasantville girls begin SSFL 'Big 5' title defence

St Joseph's Convent Port of Spain's Lucy Felix on right puts in a challenge on Khairiyah Fortune of Pleasantville Secondary, in the SSFL girls' super cup, Hasley Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain on September 9, 2025. - Angelo Marcelle

Pleasantville Secondary will begin the defence of their Secondary Schools Football league (SSFL) Girls' "Big 5" crown when when they meet central winners Chaguanas South Secondary in the 2025 quarterfinal at Lewis Street in San Fernando from 3 pm on November 9.

Pleasantville dominated the south championship division as they won all six matches and scored 62 goals while conceding none at the other end. In their penultimate championship division match, Pleasantville hammered Moruga Secondary 15-0, which they followed up with a 3-0 victory over St Stephen's College in their final championship match on October 23.

This season, Pleasantville have already earned silverware as they copped the girls' Super Cup with a 2-1 win over St Joseph's Convent Port of Spain (SJCPoS) back in September. Last year, they won the Big 5 title after defeating Five Rivers Secondary 3-0 in the finale at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

Pleasantville were stopped short of a national double last year as they were beaten 5-3 on penalties by SJCPoS in the national intercol final.

In order to retain the Big 5 title, Pleasantville may have to treat with the SJCPoS threat again as they would meet the latter school in the Big 5 semifinals if they get past Chaguanas South. Both semis will be contested on November 13, with Tobago champions Signal Hill Secondary playing east zone victors Five Rivers in the other semi.

The final will be contested on November 16.