Naps class of ’68 donate funds for science lab, young student battling cancer

Naparima College principal Roger Ali, right, and Joelle Koylass, second from left, hold replicas of the cheques donated by past students from the class of ’68. -

NAPARIMA College class of ’68 returned to their alma mater on November 7, bearing gifts of hope, legacy and love.

The pensioners who first walked up the hill to the college as eager teenagers in 1968 came full circle, driving up to take part in the morning assembly, singing lustily the school's hymn and saying its pledge with gusto.

The purpose of the visit of Joseph Bridgewater, Trevor Rex Badaloo, Shrinivas Mohip, Imzack Sukoorali, James Granum, Hayden Koylass, Edwin Ramjit, and Gerard Allen was to present two cheques.

One for the refurbishment of the school’s physics lab and another for a 20-year-old medical student and past head prefect, Kristopher Mohamed.

Mohamed is courageously battling stage 4 Hodgkin’s lymphoma while pursuing medical studies.

The presentations followed the group’s three-day reunion in August, dubbed “68 of ’68,” where the past students, declaring themselves as pensioners, gathered for fun, fellowship, and fund-raising.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Trevor Rex Badaloo said the reunion, held between August 8-10, raised approximately $58,000 through a series of activities, including a dinner at the school’s auditorium and donations from the old boys' themselves.

“We wanted to celebrate our journey and, at the same time, make a tangible contribution to the institution that shaped us,” Badaloo said.

“The Naps Old Boys' class of 1968 are honoured to present these two cheques reflecting our enduring commitment to advancing academic excellence and celebrating the achievements of Naparima College students – past, present and future.”

Of the total raised, $46,317 was earmarked for the refurbishment of the physics lab in the Dr Allan McKenzie Science Building, and $10,000 was donated to assist with Mohamed’s ongoing medical treatment.

For the Old Boys', the gesture was deeply personal, as among them was Hayden Koylass, Mohamed’s grandfather, a graduate of the class of 1968.

Kristopher’s mother, Joelle Koylass, accepted the cheque on his behalf. Fighting back tears, she thanked the group for their generosity, saying it would help significantly with the cost of his treatment, which could exceed $1 million.

“This means so much to us,” she said. “Kristopher is determined to overcome this and continue pursuing his dream of becoming a doctor. Despite the pain and exhaustion from his chemotherapy, he pushes on with incredible willpower.”

Kristopher, now a first-year medical student at the University of the West Indies, St Augustine, sent a voice note of appreciation to the school's assembly.

“I would like to thank the Naparima College Old Boys' class of 1968 for their invaluable contribution towards my medical expenses and for standing by me through this period of difficulty.

“As a past prefect and student, I have always ensured that being my brother’s keeper resonated with me. The class of ‘68 has demonstrated that as well. Thank you for helping me on my journey through treatment. I truly appreciate your support.”

Diagnosed in May 2025, Kristopher’s world changed overnight. “I was healthy for 19 years,” he said in a later telephone interview. “This happened in the blink of an eye.”

A virus, skin allergy and a cough that would not just go away were treated as isolated symptoms, which were not connected until one morning in May, when Mohamed told his mother he needed to go to the hospital immediately. After a series of tests, the diagnosis was made.

Doctors discovered the cancer had spread from his neck to his left lung and armpits. The family’s first thought this diagnosis equated to the end of his life, but Mohamed said research showed that with proper treatment, it was not a death sentence, and he could go into remission.

His treatment thus began with a combination of immunochemotherapy, which involved long, gruelling sessions every two weeks.

“This is my good week,” he explained. “I have a good week and a bad week. After treatment, I feel weak and nauseous, but once I recover, it’s time for chemo again.”

Despite the battle, Mohamed remains focused on his studies, determined to graduate and one day treat patients with cancer.

His dream of studying medicine began in 2016 when his grandfather suffered a heart attack.

“He saw the compassion of the doctors who treated him and realised this was his calling,” his mother said.

Mohamed himself confirmed that, “Now, after my diagnosis, I might focus on oncology instead of cardiology.”

His mother describes him as resilient and disciplined, saying he continues to excel academically even as he undergoes treatment.

“He rents accommodation near UWI because it’s too much to travel from San Fernando every day. He gets a lot of support, though – from his lecturers, peers, and even his landlord, who drives him to and from classes. On days when he cannot carry his book bag, his friends carry it for him. That kindness keeps him going.”

Principal Roger Ali praised the former students for their lasting devotion to their alma mater. The group had previously funded the digitisation of the school’s magazine, The Olympian, and contributed to the improvements to the audio-visual room during their 50th-anniversary reunion.

For Mohamed, their gift represents more than just financial help. It’s a reminder that the spirit of “being your brother’s keeper” still thrives at Naparima College.

As he continues his fight against cancer, he holds on to faith, purpose, and gratitude – embodying the school’s motto, A posse ad esse – from possibility to actuality.

Badaloo encouraged other alumni to give back.

"Naparimanians, Naparima College is not simply a place of learning; it is a crucible in which character is forged, values are instilled, and futures are shaped. Let us carry these ideals forward—not merely in memory, but in action—ensuring that the generations that follow inherit a legacy worthy of their potential and of our shared past.”