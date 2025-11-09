KFC backs TTFA World Cup campaign with $100k sponsorship

TT head coach Dwight Yorke, centre, with Stacey Ryan, head of marketing – KFC and Pizza Hut, right, and Tricia Baksh, KFC Brand Lead, at KFC Maraval on November 9. - TTFA

Prestige Holdings Limited, through its flagship brand KFC, has partnered with the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) in support of the men’s national team as they tackle Jamaica (November 13) and Bermuda (November 18) at home in two crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

As part of this collaboration, KFC has contributed TT$100,000 towards the team’s ongoing preparation for the upcoming matches at the Hasely Crawford Stadium. The investment will directly support the team’s training, logistics, and operations, critical components in their pursuit of qualification for the World Cup.

In a media release on November 9, the TTFA said this partnership reflects KFC’s continued commitment to sport development, recognising sport as a powerful platform to elevate, educate, and empower the youth of TT.

Roger Rambharose, Vice President, KFC and Pizza Hut (Prestige Holdings Limited), said, “At KFC, we believe that sport, especially football, has the power to unite, uplift, and transform communities. This partnership with the TTFA is part of our ongoing commitment to investing in the development of sport and young talent across TT. Supporting our national team at this pivotal moment not only demonstrates our belief in their potential but also underscores our dedication to creating opportunities for the youth of our nation to dream big, play hard, and achieve greatness.”

TTFA president Kieron Edwards expressed gratitude for the support from one of the nation’s top brands. He said, "We are extremely thankful to KFC for standing alongside our national team at such a pivotal time. Partnerships like this demonstrate confidence in the direction we’re heading and belief in our players’ potential. Every bit of support goes a long way in helping us provide the resources needed for optimal preparation. KFC’s contribution will be instrumental in ensuring the team is ready to perform at their best in these crucial qualifiers.”

Head coach Dwight Yorke also shared his appreciation and called on the nation to rally behind the team.

He said, “This partnership is more than financial support, it’s a statement of belief. It shows that corporate TT is behind this team and what we’re trying to achieve. These next two games are massive for us, and with KFC’s help and the support of our fans, we’ll give everything to keep our World Cup dream alive.”

The TTFA said it continues to strengthen its partnerships with corporate stakeholders who share the vision of advancing football development and empowering athletes at all levels. As the national team prepares for two vital fixtures, the TTFA encouraged fans to show their support, turn up in their numbers, wear their red proudly, and play their part in driving the team toward victory.