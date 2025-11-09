I wired a lamp and so can you

There are things you must learn, things you want to learn and things the world wants you to learn.

I might check one of those boxes on a good day.

They say you learn something new every day. Treat everything as a learning moment, they say. That all seems good, but is it true? Or can we make it true? Or through?

The thing they say that definitely applies to me is a really bite-up bit of cynicism: youth is wasted on the young. My youth was definitely wasted on me. I think someone else might have made a good job of it, but not I.

Now that I’m hundreds of years old, I think I’m better at learning. As a young person, I think phrases like “revolted by” and “down with all that” were more germane to me. It’s not that I thought school was a waste of time, I just couldn’t figure out what I was getting out of it.

I’m a late learner. Not in the context of children who need a little extra help because our education system is a one-size-fits-all model and we are not all the same size. But in the sense that allowing myself to be taught came late to me.

These days I’m learning to repot plants. This has come largely from the wisdom of YouTube and ideas I repossessed from other things I gathered during life. I actively avoided learning anything about plants because my parents were so obsessed with them.

Recently I got a small plant and it’s on pot number three because it is determined to grow beyond anyone’s expectations.

There’s an old lamp I really love, and for 18 years it’s been wrapped up in a blanket because I didn’t want anyone to throw it out, but every electrician said they couldn’t fix it. A week ago I sat down with a friend and we rewired the whole thing.

I insisted I had no knowledge of the goings-on of lighting fixtures. I barely admitted to an awareness of the existence of electricity. And yet when I was asked to hold this wire or check the charge on the sockets, miraculously, I knew what to do. And why. I don’t quite remember, but it’s possible I failed third-form physics.

Please do not sigh and groan and flop about because you think this should be easy.

The thing I most want – but of which I live in fear – is to learn a new language. People think I’m a language person because I write. I am a writing person in my native tongue. Big difference.

You think I’m not trying hard enough. You are correct. Because I’m terrified I’ll be no good. In minuscule increments, I’ve picked up bits of Spanish from telenovelas. And a smidge of Hindi from religious songs.

So it seems there are ways. I do sort of understand the problem: I don’t understand how to shift my thinking or confidence.

According to the National Institutes of Health, “programmes could serve as starting point(s) for assessment of whether late-life learning can be built around targeted interventions for specific ageing-related disorders, such as dementia and declines in cognitive function, and hence provide a new and rare opportunity to modify the course of ageing-related pathologies.”

Yes. All that. But it also just makes you feel good. Formal programmes or not, I want it to be true that trying new things or ongoing learning will be of sound benefit to my mind as I continue to rack up those years.

When we get older, we might find ourselves going out less. Doing less of what we once loved. Doing fewer things in general. And why not? Has the world not said that what it wants are young, savvy, beautiful young people?

Older people have, if naught else, experience. They have a better sense of what they want and how they want it. Every generation may blame the one before (see Mike and the Mechanics) for just about everything wrong with the world, but we also need to acknowledge that we’re almost always reinventing the wheel.

No, our parents (or myself) didn’t grow up with AI as a thing we needed to tackle. There were other things. There was ye average computer. There was the internet. There were changes to cars, fetes, the way we identify ourselves, air travel, recycling.

There have always been things we need or want to learn, and age better not stop us.

