Hillview win again, clinch SSFL premier division spot

Hillview College Aaden Jones (C) controls the ball aginst Mucurapo West Secondary School Johnathon Preston during the First Citizens Bank Big 5 at Mucurapo West Secondary School Grounds, on November 1. - Ayanna Kinsale

Hillview College’s dream season in the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) continued on November 8 when they sealed promotion for the 2026 premier division campaign with a 2-1 win over Palo Seco Secondary at the former school’s grounds in Tunapuna in their First Citizens Boys’ “Big 5” clash.

With back-to-back wins over central zone championship division winners Presentation College Chaguanas and north zone champions Mucurapo West Secondary already under their belt, the east zone championship division winners made it three for three to move to nine points and guarantee SSFL top-flight football. Hillview took the lead just before the half when Ky’Mani Prieto scored in the 40th minute. The hosts took that 1-0 lead to the half, but the southerners bounced back in the second half when Akil Baptiste pounced on an error by the Hillview goalkeeper to equalise in the 66th minute.

In the opposite goal, Palo Seco goalie Kristan Woods made a number of good saves to keep his team in the contest and even won the game’s MVP award. However, in the 82nd minute, Hillview ensured Woods and his teammates would be making the journey back to southern Trinidad without a point as flanker Jahmarley Ellis scored a decisive goal to seal the win for his team.

It was the second loss in as many matches for Palo Seco, as they were beaten 3-1 by the second-placed Mucurapo (six points) in their opening match on October 29.

The Big 5 playoffs are scheduled to continue on November 12 when Hillview hosts Speyside Secondary and Palo Seco welcome “Pres” in a battle between teams still to register a point in the tourney.

Tobago championship division winners Speyside are yet to feature in the round-robin competition as their three matches to date have all been postponed. The top three teams in the Big 5 will qualify to the premier division for 2026.

SSFL First Citizens Boys' "Big 5" standings:

Teams*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Hillview College*3*3*0*0*12*1*11*9

Mucurapo West*3*2*0*1*6*6*0*6

Palo Seco*2*0*0*2*2*5*-3*0

Presentation Chaguanas*2*0*0*2*2*10*-8*0

Speyside*0*0*0*0*0*0*0*0