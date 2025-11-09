Garcia scores for Spartak in Russian Cup quaterfinal win

TT forward Levi Garcia (L) celebrates a goal with his Spartak Moscow teammate Alexander Djiku. Photo courtesy Spartak Moscow's Instagram -

Trinidad and Tobagomen’s football team attacker Levi Garcia geared up nicely for the upcoming Fifa World Cup qualifiers when he netted for his club Spartak Moscow in a 3-1 win over Lokomotiv Moscow in the first leg of their Russian Cup quarterfinal on November 6.

The 27-year-old Garcia opened the scoring after just four minutes when he tapped past Lokomotiv goalie Daniil Veselov on the second attempt after the latter dived to his right to keep out an initial header from the Trinidadian forward.

Garcia was also inadvertently involved in his team’s second goal in the 49th minute, as a curling shot from Brazilian forward Marquinhos Costa bounced off the former player and then ricocheted off Lokomotiv’s Lucas Fasson before settling in the goal.

Just before the hour mark, Costa made it 3-0 to Spartak with a cheeky flick at the near post after Argentine flanker Pablo Solari went on a mazy run down the right before crossing from the byline.

The visiting Lokomotiv team did pull one back in the 67th minute as Aleksey Batrakov spoiled the Spartak clean sheet. Batrakov had a chance to double his tally in the 80th minute but saw his low, right-footed penalty well-stopped by Spartak goalie Ilya Pomazun.

The return leg between the teams will be played on November 26. Before that, though, in the league, the sixth-placed Spartak will play the 11th-placed Akhmat Grozny on November 9, before taking on league leaders and rivals CSKA Moscow on November 22.

On November 2, Garcia came on as a 67th-minute substitute and scored at the end of regulation time as Spartak lost 2-1 to the Russian Premier League’s second-placed team Krasnodar. Garcia’s goal against Lokomotiv took his season’s tally to six from 16 matches. Garcia is expected to play a key role in coach Dwight Yorke’s team when TT take on Jamaica and Bermuda in World Cup qualifiers on November 13 and 18, respectively at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo.