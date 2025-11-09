Couva man kidnapped

Police from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, together with officers from the Central Division and other units, were actively searching for a 63-year-old man who was reported kidnapped on the night of November 8.

As of November 9, the whereabouts of Vishnu Lalla, of Dairy Lane, Windsor Park in Couva, remained unknown.

The police said a ransom demand of $100,000 had been made for his safe return.

His van was found burnt along a dirt road off George Street, Esperanza Village, Couva, hours after he was taken.

Police said that shortly before 7 pm November 8, officers received a report that Lalla had been kidnapped while attending to his animals near his home.

The NGO Hunters Search and Rescue Team, led by Vallence Rambharat, also joined the search and, like the police, is calling on anyone with information to alert the authorities.