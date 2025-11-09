COP praises PM’s ‘bold vision’ master development plan

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, centre, accompanied by Works Minister Jearlean John and other government officials at the launch of the TT Revitalisation Blueprint, at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's, PoS on November 7. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

THE CONGRESS of the People (COP) has expressed confidence in Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s recently launched ten-year nationwide infrastructural development plan.

The party’s deputy political leader, Imran Ali, said the party "acknowledges the courage and clarity of purpose required to chart such a transformative path for TT."

He said it could restore confidence in governance and drive sustainable development.

In a statement issued on November 8, COP congratulated the PM and her administration, saying the party welcomed the government’s "boldness of vision and leadership" in presenting a comprehensive framework for long-term growth.

Ali said the blueprint’s scope and ambition reflected a level of strategic planning that had been lacking for decades.

"A revitalised TT demands new ideas, renewed trust, and collective effort," he said.

"For decades, we have heard the cry for diversification, and Mrs Persad-Bissessar and her team have finally answered the call.

"A vision is only as good as the Visionary selling it, and we have no doubt the PM is that visionary leader to deliver this transformation."

The COP’s endorsement came two days after Persad-Bissessar unveiled the blueprint at a high-profile event attended by business leaders, foreign diplomats and investors.

The government outlined 129 major infrastructure projects, which it said would create over 50,000 jobs and transform the country’s physical and economic landscape by 2035.

Persad-Bissessar presented the initiative as a break from decades of "talk without action" on diversification, promising that it would not be another set of grand plans with little implementation.

"We have been planning and planning. Today we have stopped talking," she told the audience. "Our projects will not be white elephants or illusions of grandeur. They will be grounded in purpose and built to produce real results."

Minister of Works and Transport Jearlean John, who delivered the detailed presentation, said the blueprint would involve a vast network of infrastructure and development projects across the country.

Among its key undertakings are the expansion of the Port of Spain port, redevelopment of the Port of Spain and San Fernando waterfronts, and transformation of the Invaders Bay and Queen’s Park Savannah areas.

The plan also envisions a 100-mile-long highway network connecting San Fernando to Mayaro and Galeota on the south-eastern coast, aimed at easing transport bottlenecks and linking rural communities to economic centres.

John said the project would reintroduce TT "to the world," adding that, if all goes as planned, the country would be "unrecognisable by 2035."

The blueprint also proposes a sweeping reorganisation of the nation’s justice and security infrastructure.

The existing prisons in Port of Spain, Golden Grove and Carrera Island are to be demolished and replaced by a modern "justice centre" at Tamana, linked to a national security complex in Mt Hope.

The redevelopment of the vacated sites will include an arts and cultural centre on the Port of Spain compound, new housing on Golden Grove’s 250-acre site, and a luxury resort on Carrera Island.

The government also plans to pursue tourism and cultural investments as part of its diversification thrust, including resort developments at Invaders Bay and the expansion of entertainment and convention facilities.

John said the Invaders Bay area could accommodate several five-star hotels, a 400-berth marina and a major convention centre.

Persad-Bissessar defined the plan as both visionary and practical, arguing that it combines physical renewal with economic empowerment.

"It is not a vision. It is a declaration of intent to build iconic, enduring structures that will define our national landscape," she said.

"These projects are designed to last and inspire.

"They will stand as unshakable symbols of progress and permanence. We are not merely designing spaces — we are shaping the future of TT."

Financing for the initiative, she explained, will depend heavily on partnerships between the state, local businesses and foreign investors.

The process will close in January 2026, with contract awards expected soon after and construction projected to begin by mid-2026.

Ali said the COP viewed the plan as a much-needed commitment to inclusive and pragmatic development.

He highlighted its focus on infrastructure renewal, justice reform, tourism and culture as essential to building a diversified and resilient economy.

"This level of forward-thinking governance is necessary as TT continues to recover from economic shocks, address inequality and confront global challenges," he said.

"The blueprint represents not just a policy document, but a pledge of renewed opportunity, inclusive growth and shared prosperity for all citizens."

Ali said the party was encouraged that the blueprint’s tone and content reflected the kind of bipartisan, development-driven leadership the country needs.

"The COP congratulates the Government for advancing a blueprint that places citizens at the heart of national development," he said.

The government expects most works to be completed by 2035.