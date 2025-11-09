Candice Dookree mapping change, inspiring growth

Candice Dookree recently earned a doctorate in geoinformatics from UWI. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

BAVINA SOOKDEO

CANDICE DOOKREE, 30, recently earned a doctorate in geoinformatics from UWI, St Augustine, making her mark among the Caribbean’s rising scholars.

Her journey to her PhD represents not only years of rigorous study but also a vision for how science and technology can transform Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

Dookree’s research focused on analysing and modelling the spatio-temporal dynamics of urban growth in San Fernando, using satellite remote sensing, Geographic Information System (GIS) and logistic regression.

Logistic regression is a statistical technique used to predict the probability of a specific outcome such as “urban” or “non-urban” based on several influencing factors.

In my research, she said, it was used to analyse how factors like distance to roads, population density, and elevation influenced the probability of urban growth in different parts of the study area.”

She explained, “My research examined how San Fernando has grown and changed over time, identifying where urban expansion has occurred, what factors have driven it and how those patterns affect sustainability. Using satellite remote sensing, GIS and spatial modelling, I mapped and predicted urban trends to help planners make data-driven decisions.”

Why did she select San Fernando as her study area?

“I wanted a city that was a strong representative of Caribbean urban landscapes, one that reflected the realities of growth, change and the challenges of sustainability over time.

“San Fernando met all those criteria. It’s a city that embodies both the vibrancy and complexity of urban development in our region.”

One of her most significant findings was the strong influence of accessibility and transport networks on patterns of urban growth. Her data revealed how infrastructure decisions directly shape both development and environmental outcomes –

an important connection that often goes unnoticed in public discussions.

She said, “It’s important because infrastructure decisions like where to build roads, utilities, or housing set the foundation for how cities grow and how natural environments are affected. These choices influence where people live, how land is used, and how much pressure is placed on ecosystems. When infrastructure planning overlooks environmental considerations, it can lead to problems like uncontrolled urban sprawl, flooding, or habitat loss. Understanding this connection helps ensure that development is balanced, sustainable, and resilient, supporting both human needs and environmental health.”

Born and raised in Mowlah Road, Preysal, Dookree went to the Preysal Government Primary School and then Couva East Secondary School.

She remembers a childhood filled with exploration and freedom.

“I grew up in a close-knit village where everyone knew everyone, and childhood felt like one big outdoor adventure,” she recalled. “Most afternoons after school, you could find a group of us running through the streets or playing cricket, football or catch-and-rescue until the sun went down. We all walked to school together and back home, sharing jokes and snacks along the way.”

She was always an energetic, outdoorsy child – climbing trees, racing barefoot through the streets and sharing adventures with friends who matched her fearless spirit. She also cherished moments spent helping her father with small projects around the house.

“Looking back,” she reflected, “I think that mix of adventure, curiosity and hands-on creativity shaped the way I see the world today.”

That curiosity never faded.

“It started with geography,” she explained. “I always loved understanding ‘place’ – how communities form and how people interact with their environments.”

Her interest deepened when she was introduced to digital mapping and GIS.

“My fascination with technology grew. Merging geography with technology could produce powerful insights for real-world decision-making.”

But Dookree’s academic path was not the one she initially planned.

“I wanted to study civil engineering,” she admitted, “but I was put into geomatics engineering, a discipline I had no prior familiarity with.

“I decided to give it a chance.”

That chance would change her life. After starting the programme she was fascinated by spatial technology.

“The more I learned, the more excited I became, and that excitement quickly turned into determination to excel and make my mark in the field.”

That determination was tested during her doctoral studies, which she describes as intense, humbling and deeply rewarding all at once.

“Balancing work, research and personal commitments demanded a lot of discipline and sacrifice. There were countless times when I wanted to call it quits – when data processing failed after hours of effort, when deadlines felt impossible, or when the research scope seemed too vast to cover.”

But her faith and her support system kept her grounded. She describes that support network as “incredible.”

“I had family, friends, and colleagues who encouraged me when I didn’t have the strength to push forward.

“I also owe a great deal of gratitude to my mother, who has been a guiding light throughout my PhD journey, and my supervisor, Dr Raid Al-Tahir, whose strong guidance and constant motivation helped me stay focused and grounded.”

Looking back, Dookree believes every setback and sleepless night was worth it. For her, the reward was not just the degree, but the growth, resilience and realisation that even in moments of doubt, persistence can carry you through.

Also, “I was contributing new knowledge, particularly for a Caribbean small island developing state, where such research is rare.”

Geoinformatics has been a male-dominated field, but Dookree believes that is changing.

“As a woman in geoinformatics, I’ve learned to embrace both my voice and perspective. It’s empowering to contribute to a space where diversity is increasingly being valued, and I hope my presence encourages more young women to join and lead in this field.”

Her message to young Caribbean women pursuing science and technology is: “Don’t let fear or stereotypes limit you. You belong in every room where innovation is happening.

“Be bold, stay curious and remember, your perspective is your power.”

Dookree now works with the Valuation Division of the Ministry of Finance, where she integrates geospatial technologies into property-valuation processes, modernising how property data is collected, analysed and visualised across TT.

One of the projects she is most proud of is the implementation of a mobile GIS system for property inspections.

“It allows assessors to collect accurate, real-time data in the field – a major

leap in modernising the country’s valuation process. Seeing how technology can make government systems more efficient and transparent has been very rewarding.”

When asked why geospatial research is particularly vital for SIDS like TT, Dookree explained that such nations “face unique spatial challenges, from limited land availability and rapid urbanisation to climate vulnerability.”

Geospatial research, she said, enables policymakers to “visualise these issues, quantify change, and plan better for the future.”

Emphasising her commitment, she added, “It’s essential for evidence-based policymaking. I will continue to stress the importance of geospatial solutions for Caribbean SIDs.”

Research like hers she said, can help inform policies on urban development, climate resilience and disaster management by providing spatial evidence; data that shows where vulnerabilities exist, how fast areas are changing and what factors drive those changes.

“This kind of insight is critical for informed, proactive policy design.”

Dookree hopes to contribute to academia while expanding her research into smart-city development and AI-driven geospatial analytics for sustainable urban design.

“I see myself becoming a lecturer in the field and helping to guide the next generation of geospatial professionals. Ultimately, my goal is to keep bridging the gap between research and real-world implementation.”

She envisions a future where geospatial technology is embedded in every level of national planning, from urban development to disaster management.

“I’d like to see more collaboration between academia, government and private industry to build local capacity and innovation in this field.”

Outside the professional sphere, she nurtures her creativity through entrepreneurship. With a friend, she founded a venture called Easy Décor TT.

“Balancing both worlds takes planning, but it’s fulfilling – one side stimulates my analytical mind, the other nurtures my creativity,” she said.

Reflecting on her achievement, Dookree described her PhD as a symbol of “resilience, faith and purpose,” adding that it stands as proof “that perseverance and belief in your vision can take you anywhere.”