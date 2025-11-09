134 graduate from disaster resilient building programme

Jamel Fraser, programme manager speaks with graduate Kision Eastman, at the Habitat for Humanity graduation ceremony, UWI Campus, St Augustine on November 8. - Photos by Faith Ayoung

A total of 134 people graduated from a construction programme conducted by the Habitat for Humanity in collaboration with Citibank, which empowers participants with the knowledge, skills and experience to construct buildings that are more resilient against natural disasters.

The cohort of participants graduated from the Construction Technology Training programme on November 8, at the JFK Auditorium at the University of the West Indies.

Citibank country officer Mitchell De Silva told Newsday at the graduation ceremony that the graduates will now have the skills and tools to not only ensure that their own homes are protected from disasters such as hurricanes and earthquakes, but will be able to use their knowledge to protect entire communities.

“Technology is an important factor in everything – whether it is construction or any other endeavour. That is what this programme has initiated, how to build a home that is resilient.”

De Silva explained that Habitat for Humanity was awarded a grant to fund the programme through a global innovation challenge that was conducted in Latin America and the Caribbean last year. The programme teaches participants blueprint reading, project management, concrete technology and other modules that would empower them to build resilient and sustainable homes.

“Citibank has been in TT for more than 60 years. Globally, Citibank runs innovation challenges where we invite entities from the 95 countries where we are present to apply for grants. But it is a competitive process – we run it in Latin America, Asia, and Europe. In the Latin American event Habitat for Humanity made an application last year, and they presented this particular project and they won.

“It is really a testament to the quality of work that is being done here and more importantly, the impact of the project. It is an achievement. It is something that we are proud to be associated with and I am happy to participate and see the participants enjoy the programme. Hopefully, this positions them to have a career and a future beyond what they were doing before.”

Director at Habitat for Humanity Charlene Pedro, in her address to the graduates, said the completion of the programme was more than a personal accomplishment, but gave them the ability to build stronger communities.

“At Habitat for Humanity, our mission goes beyond building houses. We work to help families to achieve the strength, stability and resilience they need to build better lives. Through this important partnership with Citi, we have empowered individuals with practical, life-changing skills that improve livelihoods, foster independence and strengthen community resilience across TT.”

Facilitator Wayne Benjamin, in his address, said he was happy to see the graduates develop new skills.

“I have been with Habitat for Humanity for about 21 years now. I enjoy what I do. In spite of the challenges, the preparation of slides and doing all the research, I enjoy seeing the faces of you all here when you gather to graduate. I am always excited as a facilitator to assist in sharing our knowledge, skills and ability to trainees.”

He called on other people to step forward to assist in building homes for the homeless.