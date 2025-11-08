Williamsville man killed with own gun during fit of anger

A relative holds up a photograph of Stephen Vialva, 37, who was shot with his gun at his Whiteland Road, Williamsville community on November 7. - Photo by Innis Francis

The normally quiet community of Whiteland in Williamsville was rocked by a tragic incident on November 7, which resulted in the shooting death of 37-year-old Stephen Vialva.

A close male relative, 39, was assisting police with their investigations on November 8.

Vialva, a labourer, died at his mother’s home on Paradise Avenue shortly after 3 pm.

He lived alone a short distance away, and relatives said he had a history of terrorising both people in the community and his family.

Vialva’s mother, Elizabeth Atwell, and other relatives were at the home when the incident took place.

Atwell, a mother of seven, has eye problems and had previously obtained restraining orders against her son owing to his disorderly and violent behaviour.

According to reports, Vialva, in a drunken rage, threatened to wipe out his relatives.

He visited his mother’s house, and he left the house, saying he was going to get his gun.

Vialva returned moments later, and an argument quickly escalated into a scuffle.

During the altercation, a 39-year-old male relative tried to disarm Vialva, but two shots were fired, striking Vialva.

The relative sustained minor injuries and was treated and discharged from the hospital.

Police recovered a pistol, along with a magazine and two rounds of ammunition, at the scene.

Investigators believe that, had the relative not intervened, several family members, including children, could have been seriously harmed or killed.

While the police are not treating the death as a homicide, they are classifying it as an “occurrence,” meaning the death is being recorded as a shooting incident pending further investigation.

On November 8, a relative revealed that Vialva had been terrorising the family for the past 17 years, and his behaviour got worse whenever he was intoxicated.

The relative recalled that, on the day of the incident, Vialva arrived at the family home, drunk and angry.

He left, and when he returned, he was shirtless and had a gun tucked into his waistband, along with two beer bottles.

Vialva ordered a man driving a car into the narrow street to leave.

When the driver hesitated, Vialva threw the bottles at the car, causing the driver to reverse out of the street.

The relative described the chaotic scene, saying, “I started to calculate in my head, and I realised that was not called for. Everything was good before he came drunk. He started ripping clothes off the line and damaging the washing machine.”

Seeing the escalating situation, another male relative decided to take his children and leave.

Moments later, two gunshots rang out, and Vialva was found dead at the scene.

Acting Cpls Sookdeo and Douglas, along with PC Maharaj, were among the first responders.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, police were also alerted.

Newsday learnt that Vialva had several pending cases, including a breach of a protection order. He had also been charged with various offences such as kidnapping, assault and robbery.

Sgt Suliman of the Gapsarillo Police Station is leading the investigation.