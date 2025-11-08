TTMA delegation prepares for trade mission to Chile

Chilean Ambassador Hernán Núñez greets members of the TTMA delegation who will participate in a trade mission to Chile, during a reception on November 6, at his residence in Ellerslie Park, Maraval. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

The first delegation of the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) will travel to Chile from November 10 to 14. The mission seeks to open new business opportunities and strengthen ties with the Latin American market.

On November 6, Chile’s ambassador Hernán Núñez, hosted a reception at his residence in Ellerslie Park, Maraval. The event was held in honour of the TTMA delegation. During his remarks, Núñez said the meeting represents an important step toward economic cooperation between both countries.

“Your journey to the south of the south will allow you to discover a small, long and friendly nation. A country with an economy open to the world,” Núñez said. He added that Chile has 35 commercial attachés and recorded exports exceeding US$100 billion in 2024. Núñez said Chile aims to serve as a platform connecting the Caribbean with Asian markets. He also said his country is keen to encourage the exchange of products and knowledge with the region.

TTMA CEO, Dr Mahindra Ramdeen, said the delegation comprises representatives from 14 companies. Most of them operate in the agro-processing, chemical, services and health sectors. “We are seeking access to the Chilean market while creating partnerships that can bring new opportunities for our manufacturers. This is just the beginning of a lasting relationship with Latin America,” he said.

Ramdeen said that despite the geopolitical challenges in the region, TT’s manufacturers remain determined to expand their horizons. “The world is moving toward new partnerships. We see no reason why Chile cannot be one of those new friends,” he said.

Ismail Ali, who leads the trade mission, said this marks TTMA’s first business engagement in South America. He said the initiative is based on three agreements signed between both countries last year. “The companies involved are seeking materials, investments and buyers for their products. Chile will serve as the gateway to South America. From there, we plan to explore markets such as Panama, Colombia and other Caribbean countries,” he said.

The TTMA mission marks a new chapter in the internationalisation of Trinidad and Tobago’s manufacturing sector. It represents a strong commitment to cooperation and shared growth with Latin America.

The TTMA has already undertaken recent trade missions, including the Trade Mission on the Seas 2025 from March 23 to April 1, which involved 39 participants and 25 companies. It also led a 28-member delegation representing 19 companies to New York City from September 15 to 19, covering sectors such as food and beverage, chemicals, logistics, and services. Looking ahead, TTMA has at least three more missions planned for the remainder of the year — one to Chile, one sourcing mission to China, and another follow-up initiative linked to New York, according to a statement from its associated ministry.