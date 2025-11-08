Trinidad and Tobago artistes miss out on Grammy nominations

Yung Bredda at Fete Royal Legacy, QRC grounds, Port of Spain on February 15. - File photo by Daniel Prentice

Local artistes have missed out on Grammy nominations.

There were 18 considerations in different categories.

TT had a number of considerations this year across a number of categories including Best Global Music Performance, Best Progressive R&B album, Best Reggae Album, Best Global Music Album, Best Jazz Instrumental, Best Jazz Performance and Best Instrumental Composition and Best Arrangement, Instrument and Vocals.

Kes the Band was considered for Best Global Music Performance with Cocoa Tea and Yung Bredda and Full Blown’s Greatest Bend Over was also considered in the same category. Freetown Collective’s Beyond the Machine was considered in the Best Global Music Album category. Soca star Machel Montano was considered in four categories.

Past TT Grammy winners include Heather Headley and Billy Ocean. The list of Grammy nominees was announced on November 7. Artistes have been consistently considered over the years.

Here is a list of the artistes who were considered for the 2026 Grammys:-

* Kes the Band – Best Global Music Performance for Cocoa Tea.

* Yung Bredda/Full Blown – Best Global Music Performance for the Greatest Bend Over.

* John Francis Aka John Skweird – Best Progressive R&B Album for the Soundscapes of Dreams and Nightmares.

* Sherwin Gardiner – Best Global Music Performance for Over Me and Best Reggae Album for Find Me Here EP.

* MX Prime – Best Global Music Album for Kick Off.

* Etienne Charles – Best Jazz Instrumental Album, Best Jazz Performance and Best Instrumental Composition for Gullah Roots, and Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals for Kumbaya.

* RKG – Best Global Music Performance for Hard Life.

* Touchdown Feat Natalie Yorke – Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance for Prayer for Peace. Also a contender for Harry Belafonte Best Song for Social Change Award.

* Gail Ann Stevens, aka Precious Gail – Best African Music Performance for Adored.

* Empress Aje and Queen Omega – Best Global Music Album for being on The World Album.

* Jimmy October – Best Global Music Album for From October with Love.

* Freetown Collective – Best Global Music Album for Beyond the Machine.

* Machel Montano – Best Global Music Album for One Degree Hotter, Best Global Music Performance for Pardy, Best Global Music Performance for Fling it Up Featuring Davido, Best Global Music Performance for Truth & Balance Remix with Ayetian, Ne-yo and Dj Mac.

* Anika Berry – Best Global Music Performance for Saddle.

* General Grant – Best Global Music Performance and Song of the Year for Human.

* Tenille Amor, Bunji Garlin, Rheon Elbourne, Jahllano, Jalifa, Jah-Z Blaze, Ami, Mr King Kid Volt – Best Global Music Performance, and Best Arrangement, Instrumentals and Vocals. Also a contender for Harry Belafonte Best Song for Social Change Award for One Family (Trinidad Anthem).

* Stuart Fortune – Best Audio Book Narration & Storytelling Recording for From Ibadan to Hell Yard, narrated by Nickolai Salcedo.

* Mi aka Menace and Ted Ganung – Best Global Music Performance for First Time Caribbean Party.