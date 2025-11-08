The perfect caramel sauce

Caramel sauce. Photo courtesy Unicakery -

NAOMI ANDERSON

This caramel recipe has been loved tremendously by my students, receiving glowing reviews after every attempt. It’s simple, smooth and made using the dry method; similar to making browning, just not as dark (we don’t do bitter caramel over here!). The result is a glossy, buttery caramel that’s absolutely perfect for drizzling, filling or flavouring just about anything.

Ingredients

1 cup sugar

⅔ cup heavy cream

1 tbsp unsalted butter

2 tsp salt

Dash of vanilla extract

Instructions

Add the sugar directly to a medium saucepan over medium heat.

Stir continuously until the sugar melts and turns a deep amber or copper colour. Be careful not to let it burn! (Remember, we’re making caramel, not browning!)

Carefully pour in the heavy cream while stirring; the mixture will bubble up. Keep stirring or whisking until smooth.

Add salt and remove from heat.

Stir in the butter until melted, then let the caramel cool slightly before adding the vanilla.

Chef's Note: As it cools, the caramel will thicken beautifully into a rich, velvety sauce; perfect for all your sweet creations!

Serving ideas:

Drizzle over cakes, ice cream, pancakes, or brownies. Use it as a macaron filling or swirl it into buttercream; there’s no wrong way to enjoy this one.

Happy caramel making!

Naomi Anderson is the founder of Unicakery, a baking studio and workshop space in Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago. With over 12 years of professional pastry experience, Anderson has built Unicakery into a hub for speciality cakes, desserts and hands-on culinary education. Today, she continues to inspire through community-driven classes, mentorship, and creative desserts. Visit all social media platforms at @unicakery or www.unicakery.com.