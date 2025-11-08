Strong start for Trinidad and Tobago at Carifta Water Polo in Florida

File photo

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO stamped their authority on day one of the XXXVIII Carifta Aquatics Championships 2025 Water Polo tourney, which splashed off at the Coral Springs Aquatic Complex in Florida on November 7.

Up to press time TT’s teams were almost flawless with the Under-16 and Under-19 male squads notching back-to-back wins on the opening day. Also securing day one victories were TT’s U-14 co-ed unit, U-16 and U-19 female teams.

The U-16 boys got TT off to a winning start when they produced a 13-11 result over Bahamas. TT led 3-2 after the first quarter, but Bahamas clawed back to level it at 6-6 heading into the halftime break.

TT, however, outscored Bahamas 2-1 in the third session, and then 5-4 in the final quarter, to seal victory by a two-goal margin. Later on, the U-16 males got past the Bahamians once more, this time, 20-14.

The U-19 males also had a dominant showing as they cruised past Curacao 24-11 and then crushed Cayman Islands 27-3 in the evening session.

TT’s U-19 female squad were ruthless in a 12-3 triumph over Cayman Islands, but lost their second tie 13-3 to Bonaire.

Additionally, the U-14 co-ed team made light work of Curacao courtesy an 18-5 result, but then went down to Bahamas 10-4 in the afternoon session.

The U-16 females also bettered Cayman Islands 17-12 in their opening fixture.

Action resumes on November 8, with the final day’s play on November 9.