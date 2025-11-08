Stay out ofbig peopleparty, PM

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Watching the US falling over a precipice into dictatorship, being run by an uneducated, ill-informed person backed by his self-appointed uneducated, ill-informed White House personnel is gratifying, knowing hopefully that will bring the demise of their superpower status and finally stop the decades-long bullying of other states by sanctions, coups, etc.

As a Trinidadian it doesn’t bother me one bit because I believe we are supposed to be a sovereign country, even though the popular saying states that "when America sneezes, the world catches a cold." We should either build up our immunities and protect ourselves or just weather it out and find other doctors to treat us.

My problem stems from our prime minister, who I am now glad I did not vote for, not keeping out of "big people party." By opening her mouth and saying to "kill them all violently," she is batting out of her crease. Being a lawyer, I would think that she should understand laws, unlike Trump who is not a lawyer, but an uneducated person leading the failing biggest superpower in the world.

Extra-judicial killings without due process, I believe, are war crimes and should be dealt with by the ICC and The Hague. I assume our PM, in her exuberance to impress the US like a child, made callous remarks, but she should not continue to be adamant about it. She has time to correct the imbalance she has caused with our closest neighbour, Venezuela.

S MAHARAJ

Valsayn