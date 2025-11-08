San Juan North, Trinity draw 1-1 in SSFL rescheduled tie

San Juan North Secondary School's Jamaludin Blandin, centre, tries to evade Signal Hill Secondary School defenders during the SSFL premier division match at San Juan North Secondary School, on November 4. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Trinity College (Moka) and San Juan North Secondary settled for a point each after playing to 1-1 result in a rescheduled Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) premiership fixture at Trinity College Grounds in Maraval, on November 7.

San Juan North (11 points), who sit 13th on the 16-team standings, opened the scoring in the first half through Malique Marrast.

Their slim lead did not last long as Trinity Moka’s Anton Joseph netted the equaliser in the same half.

So it remained at halftime, and despite both schools searching for the go-ahead goal in the second period, neither could break the deadlock as each took a share of the spoils, both with one league match remaining.

The result didn’t change much for either team on the standings as Trinity remain in sixth place, three points behind St Anthony’s, while San Juan North hold on to 13th spot, two points ahead of relegation-threatened St Augustine.

Standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

St Benedict's*14*11*0*3*41*12*29*33

Naparima*13*10*1*2*39*7*32*31

Presentation (Sando)*14*10*1*3*37*9*28*31

Fatima*14*9*2*3*46*24*22*29

St Anthony's College*12*8*1*3*29*17*12*25

Trinity Moka*13*7*1*5*27*30*-3*22

Signal Hill*9*6*1*2*24*11*13*19

Arima North*14*5*4*5*30*27*3*19

QRC*14*5*4*5*23*23*0*19

St Mary's College*14*5*3*6*31*22*9*18

Trinity East*12*4*1*7*18*37*-19*13

Malick*13*3*3*7*27*35*-8*12

San Juan North*14*2*5*7*22*26*-4*11

St Augustine*13*2*3*8*14*43*-29*9

Scarborough*12*1*4*7*12*32*-20*7

Carapichaima East*14*0*0*14*7*68*-61*0