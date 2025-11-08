Remember 'small-men,' Minister

Minister of Works and Infrastructure Jearlean John - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: A perusal of the draft estimates for the 2026 development programme reveals that the UNC has allocated a substantial $187 million to the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure's Infrastructural Development Fund (IDF). This significant investment is a welcome step towards national development.

However, with this funding comes a profound responsibility. I implore the minister to ensure that this investment truly benefits the broader economy by mandating a fair and equitable distribution of construction contracts to micro and small contractors. All too often medium and large contractors soak up all government contracting opportunities, leaving the smallest businesses, the backbone of our communities, sidelined.

The US government, for instance, recognises this need by setting procurement goals and policies to ensure a "fair proportion" of contract dollars go to small businesses. Micro-enterprises, often defined as companies with fewer than ten employees, provide highly specialised services but face disproportionate challenges in competing for government contracts.

Minister Jearlean John, I urge you to remember the "small-men." Please implement clear set-asides and support mechanisms within the ministry's procurement processes. By doing so you will ensure this $187 million IDF investment fosters inclusive growth, supports local entrepreneurship, and builds a more resilient and distributed economy for all, not just a select few.

RICHARD RAMCHARITAR

Penal