Pumpkin, spice makes baking nice

Savoury pumpkin muffins with feta and Parmesan -

We do not need a season to enjoy pumpkin, for us it’s available all year round. And now thanks to our farmers we can enjoy a variety, from calabaza or rough skin, regular, rupee and the lovely squash as well.

Pumpkin is a tradition in our country, it’s added to peas, pelau, veggie roti, pepper-sauce, as much as it is enjoyed grilled, smashed and gratined and as a star ingredient in our pone.

But how many of us actually take it a step further and use this delightful squash in baked items and even in dessert. Adding pumpkin to your baked treats will result in a moist and tender crumb. It is very versatile because of its soft flavour and as result it marries well with warming spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg, mace and ginger.

Try it a different way today!

Savoury pumpkin muffins with feta and Parmesan

2 cups, uncooked finely chopped pumpkin

2 tbs chopped sundried tomatoes

1 tbs chopped chadon beni

1 cup chopped chives

¾ cup grated Parmesan cheese

½ cup feta cheese, crumbled

1¾ cups all-purpose flour

¼ cup whole-wheat flour

1 tbs baking powder

1 tsp salt

1 tsp coarsely ground black pepper

2 eggs

¾ cup milk

1 tsp mustard

⅓ cup olive oil

Preheat oven to 375F.

Combine pumpkin with, sun dried tomatoes, chadon beni, chives, Parmesan, feta, flours, baking powder, salt and black pepper.

Beat eggs with milk, mustard and oil.

Combine with dry ingredients.

Spoon into greased muffin tins.

Bake for 30 minutes until golden.

Cool.

Makes 12

Caribbean pumpkin flan with burnt orange sauce

For the pumpkin:

2 cups grated raw pumpkin

½ cup water

¼ cup brown sugar

2 tsp mixed spice (cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, mace0

½ tsp ground ginger

For the custard

4 eggs

1 tsp vanilla

⅛ cup flour

½ cup granulated sugar

Preheat oven to 325F.

Combine all the ingredients for the pumpkin in a small saucepan, bring to a boil and simmer for 10 minutes until soft, puree and set aside.

Beat eggs with sugar, flour and vanilla, add milk, combine.

Place in a small saucepan and cook until thick, remove and strain.

Cool, combine with pumpkin and pour into a 9 inch pie plate, bake for 30 minutes until firm.

Serves 6 to 8

Burnt orange sauce

½ cup sugar

⅛ cup water

⅔ cup orange juice

1 tsp orange zest

Place sugar and water into a heavy sauce pan, cook until sugar has caramelised.

Remove from heat, add orange juice and zest, return to stove and cook until thick and bubbly.

Pour onto cooked custard before serving

Pumpkin scones

2 cups all-purpose flour

⅓ cup brown sugar

½ tsp cinnamon

1 tsp ginger powder

¼ tsp nutmeg

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

½ cup butter, cold

⅓ to ½cup unflavoured yoghurt

1 tsp vanilla

½ cup grated, pureed pumpkin

Preheat oven to 400F.

Grease/line a baking tray

Place flour, sugar, spices, baking powder and soda into a mixing bowl, cut in butter until it’s the size of small peas.

Stir yoghurt with vanilla and pumpkin add to flour.

Mix with a wooden spoon just until combined.

Turn onto a lightly floured surface, gently knead a few times.

Pat down to about ¾ inch thickness, cut into triangles, place on baking tray.

Brush with some evaporated milk and sprinkle with sugar.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes until risen and golden.

Makes 8

Pumpkin chocolate chip cupcakes

½ cup butter

1¼ cup granulated sugar

3 eggs

1¾ cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp nutmeg

1 tsp ginger powder

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp baking powder

¾ tsp salt

1 cup pumpkin puree

1 tsp vanilla

⅓ cup milk

¾ cup chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 350F.

Cream butter with sugar until light, add eggs one at a time and beat well.

Combine all dry ingredients.

Combine pumpkin puree with milk and vanilla.

Add flour alternately with pumpkin mixture, fold in chocolate chips.

Spoon batter into paper baking cases and bake for 30 to 35 minutes until risen and brown.

Makes 12

Coconut pumpkin ginger muffins

⅔ cup milk

1 tbs vinegar

2 eggs

⅓ cup melted butter

1 tbs grated ginger

⅔ cup brown sugar

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tbs baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

1 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp grated tonka bean or nutmeg

2 cups grated uncooked pumpkin

¾ cup grated coconut

½ cup chopped walnuts

Preheat oven to 375F.

Combine mil with vinegar and let stand for 10 minutes.

Beat eggs until frothy, add butter and curded milk.

In a mixing bowl combine ginger, flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, tonka.

Add pumpkin, coconut and walnuts.

Pour in wet ingredients and stir gently, do not over mix.

Spoon batter into paper lines muffin cups to about ½ full.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes until golden and a tester inserted into the centre comes out clean.

Cool on racks.

Makes 12

rahamut@gmail.com