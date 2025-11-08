Police probe robberies in Maraval, Trincity, St Augustine

- File photo

Police are investigating a series of robberies in Maraval, Trincity, and St Augustine.

In Maraval, a 46-year-old man had his car window smashed and $4,000 stolen while conducting business at an RBC branch.

Reports say around 4.20 pm on November 6, the victim, an employee of Adam’s Bagels, parked and secured his white Nissan panel at the RBC car park on Rookery Nook Road.

He left an envelope containing the money in the centre console while conducting business in the bank.

On returning ten minutes later, around 4.30 pm, he found the driver’s side window smashed and the money missing.

In a separate incident in Trincity, police are probing a robbery with aggravation that occurred around 8.30 pm on November 5.

The 34-year-old victim from Upper Laventille Road, Laventille, was at the De La Marre Savannah parking lot when he was approached by an armed man.

The suspect, described as being of African descent, of slim build, approximately five-feet, four-inches tall, and wearing a blue hoodie and black jeans, reportedly pointed a firearm at the victim and demanded cash.

The victim handed over the keys to his white Toyota Axio, valued at TT$45,000. The suspect then drove off in the vehicle.

Meanwhile, St Joseph police are investigating another robbery targeting a St Lucian student at the University of the West Indies, St Augustine.

Reports say around 8.30 pm on November 5, the student, who resides at Deane Street, St Augustine, was walking along Warren Street when a grey wagon slowed down. Three men got out of the car and announced a robbery.

The suspects stole the student’s laptop, iPhone 15, AirPods, a wallet containing TT$70, and two silver chains, along with other personal items.

One of the men was described as being of African descent, approximately five-feet, nine-inches tall, of slim build, brown-skinned, with a short Afro hairstyle, wearing dark clothing and a red bandana around his neck. The trio then escaped west along Warren Street in the wagon.

Police continue to investigate all incidents, appealing to anyone with information to come forward.