Police, Army lock horns in servicemen's TTPFL derby

Miscellaneous Police FC's Mickaeel "Jem" Gordon, centre, celebrates a goal against San Juan Jabloteh in 2025/26 TT Premier Football League action at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago, on October 24. - Photo courtesy TTPFL

TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) holders Defence Force and title hopefuls Miscellaneous Police FC will meet at the St Police Barracks from 7 pm on November 9 in an early heavyweight clash in the 2025/26 season.

Police have started the campaign with back-to-back victories as they backed up their 4-0 win over San Juan Jabloteh on the opening night on October 24, with a 2-1 result over MIC Central FC Reboot on November 1.

Meanwhile, the Army/Coast Guard combination have started their title defence with two straight draws as they were held goalless by 2023/24 champions AC Port of Spain on matchday one, before being held 2-2 by FC Eagles in their second match on October 31 as the latter team scored at the end of stoppage-time.

Although Defence Force have not started their title defence on the front foot, Police coach Todd Ryan said he's not taking them lightly as his team looks to make their own mark this season.

"That's our culture. We love big games. We always show up for big games," Ryan told Newsday on November 7.

"Police and Army, that's probably the biggest rivalry in terms of top-tier football. It's always a good game. We don't care what start they got...looking back, and they're still unbeaten from last season because they got two draws. They're just one result from turning things around, and we don't want that to be against us," he said.

"We need to try our best and ensure they stay at the bottom of us. It's a game we will be taking very seriously as usual. Police and Army is the local derby."

Police finished third last season, while they finished as runners-up to AC PoS in the 2023/24 season. In this campaign, Ryan said it's time for the lawmen to go a step further.

"The end goal is Concacaf football. That's where the benefit is right now for local clubs," he said. "We've been knocking on the door for a couple of years.

"There are a lot of players spread out across the league, so there are no easy games right now...we want to try and put our best foot forward to win it all this season."

Despite the win over last season's runners-up Central on the last matchday, Ryan said he felt the game was played too much in the transition phase, and wants his charges to put the ball down and dominate the Police way.

Defence Force are currently seventh on the table, but interim coach Devorn Jorsling said his team's start will not be any indicator as to how this season will pan out.

"It's easier to get to the top, but it's when you reach there and maintain that. That's why most times you see a team win a trophy back-to-back, the second one does be really sweet," Jorsling told Newsday on November 3, in the build-up to the second leg of their Concacaf Caribbean Cup semis away to Mount Pleasant Football Academy.

"The both games we played, ten men were behind the ball, and it was difficult to break down," Jorsling said. "Players are extra motivated because they're playing Defence Force, and they will come with their "A" game. It's just for me and my coaching team to go back to the drawing board and tweak a little bit of things."

Last season, under former coach Densill Theobald, the Army sauntered to the TTPFL tier one title on the back of a 22-game unbeaten run as they clinched the title by 16 points. They also won the First Citizens Knockout Cup for a second straight season.

By the end of this season, Jorsling said the trend of Army's dominance will continue.

"When the smoke clears, we will be champions of the league. It's something new for the guys having to play these matches midweek and then refocus for the weekend again."

Caledonia AIA will play Terminix La Horquetta Rangers in the first game of the barracks double-header from 5 pm, with AC Port of Spain taking on the new-look Eagles from 5 pm at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on November 9. FC Phoenix will meet Central from 7 pm in Couva, with Point Fortin Civic scheduled to play Jabloteh at the Mahaica Sporting Complex in Point Fortin.