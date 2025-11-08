Man shot dead in suspected attempted carjacking in Moruga

File photo

In what police investigators believe to be an attempted carjacking, a 37-year-old man was shot dead on the roadside in his home community of St Mary's Village, Moruga, early on November 8.

Labourer Marvin Hamilton, of Muralie Trace, died at the scene along the Moruga Main Road.

According to reports, around 2 am, Hamilton was sitting in the driver's seat of his brown Nissan B14, awaiting help after his car broke down.

He had called for roadside assistance and was awaiting their arrival.

While waiting, unknown people tried to enter the locked vehicle, and at 2.46 am, a gunshot was fired.

Police said that around 3.20 am, officers from the St Mary's Police Post responded to an anonymous call reporting the shooting and went to the scene.

Upon arrival, they found the car parked on the roadside and Hamilton's body slumped in the driver's seat, with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The car was locked from the inside, with the key still in the ignition.

Officers also observed a bullet hole in the front passenger-side window.

Other police from the Southern Division, as well as officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, were alerted and responded, and gathered evidence.

No arrests have been made, and investigations are ongoing.