Man, 32, killed in crash near Corinth Overpass

Arvin Williams -

A 32-year-old man was killed in a crash before dawn on November 8 along the Solomon Hochoy Highway, near the Corinth Overpass.

Arvin Williams, of London Street Extension, St Joseph Village in San Fernando, was declared dead at the scene.

Newsday learned that Williams was on his way home after dropping off a friend in Golconda.

According to police, at around 2 am on November 8, Williams was driving his red Nissan Frontier along the northbound lane of the highway near the Corinth Overpass when the tragedy struck.

As he neared the Cipero Bridge, it is believed that Williams lost control of the van and crashed into the bridge's walls.

The van then landed in a ditch 30 feet below, on the bank of the Cipero River.

Officers from the Mon Repos Fire Station, including FSSO Hernandez, responded and removed the wreckage.

The officers had to use the cutting tool commonly known as the "jaws of life" to extract Williams' body from the mangled van.

DMO Dr Bahal, viewed the body and ordered that it be removed and taken to the mortuary at the San Fernando General Hospital, pending a post-mortem examination.

Officers from the Southern Division, including Cpl Khallie, WPC Nysus, and PC Madhoo, visited the scene and gathered evidence.

The wreckage was towed to the Ste Madeleine Police Station.

Cpl Khallie of the Ste Madeleine Police Station is leading the investigation.

In a tragic coincidence, last year, two friends from Penal, Sachin Teeluckdharry and Ryan Ramnanan, were killed in a crash in the same area where Williams died.

Ramnanan and Teeluckdharry's bodies were recovered from Teeluckdharry's mangled pickup truck, which had landed in the Cipero River after running off the southbound lane of the highway in August 2024.

The two were returning home from a night of liming.