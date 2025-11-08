Labourer, 27, shot dead at Gonzales Village

A pedestrial walks near area where Josiah Phillip was shot dead on November 7, near Salick Trace, Guapo, Point Fortin. - Innis Francis

A GUNMAN shot and killed 27-year-old labourer Josiah "Cake" Phillip, of Salick Trace, Gonzales Village, in the Guapo police district while he was liming on the roadside in the community.

The shooting occurred shortly after 8 pm on November 7, at the corner of Salick Trace and Augustus Trace.

The killer, who was wearing a black hoodie and dark-coloured three-quarter pants, shot Phillip in the head before fleeing the scene.

The incident occurred just a short distance from the victim's home.

Phillip, who was not married and had no children, was described by his uncle Kelon Lewis as a "cool and quiet person."

Speaking to Newsday at the family home on November 8, Lewis said that Phillip was the only son of his sister, Lisa Lewis.

Trying to hold back tears, Lewis added that the death deeply shook his sister and Phillip's sister.

He recalled being at home when a gunshot was heard, but never imagined that someone had been killed, much less his nephew.

"We did not pay much mind to it. It was one shot," Lewis said.

A driver later alerted the family to the incident and they went to the scene, where they found Phillip barely breathing.

He was taken to the Point Fortin Hospital.

Relatives mentioned an altercation that occurred nearby last month, involving an argument with a man who had threatened to kill Phillip. However, they could not confirm if that incident was linked to the murder. No report was made to the police regarding the altercation.

PCs Balkaransingh, Sonny and Roopchan were on mobile patrol when they received a report of the shooting and responded.

Sgt Bajan and PC Gopaul from the Point Fortin Police Station went to the Point Fortin Hospital, where Dr Ragoobar declared Phillip dead at 8.20 pm.

The body was taken to the mortuary at the San Fernando General Hospital, pending a post-mortem examination at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

Officers from the Homicide Bureau, Region Three, including W/Sgt Jules, WPC Valdez, PC Young, and WPC Cadette, visited the scene and gathered evidence.

Other police officers from the South Western Division, including Insp Sirju, Sgt Boodoo, PC Moreno and WPC Villafana-Ashby, also visited.

WPC Mohammed is leading the investigation.