Generating forex vital

CLOSED DOORS: Standards Distributors on the corner of Western Main Road and Calcutta Street, St James, is closed for business. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: The closure of Standard Distributors after nearly 80 years marks a significant turning point, highlighting the deepening economic and financial challenges facing TT. The sharp fall in forex reserves, rising unemployment, and escalating crime are warning signs that without immediate and innovative action, the situation could worsen.

To turn the tide, the country must look beyond traditional exports and seek new avenues for generating foreign exchange. This includes revitalising local manufacturing, encouraging investment in new industries, and leveraging innovative financial solutions such as regional tourism, fintech, and value added agriculture.

The return of ExxonMobil and the potential of Venezuela’s oil reserves near our waters could be game-changers if negotiations lead to productive collaborations.

Moreover, exploring offshore gas opportunities and positioning TT as a regional energy hub remains vital. Strategies to attract foreign direct investment, promote eco-tourism, and develop human capital can help diversify the economy.

Time is critical; waiting for perfect conditions could be too late. The government needs to act decisively, embracing creative solutions, regional partnerships, and proactive policies to rebuild confidence, restore stability, and secure a prosperous future for TT.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail