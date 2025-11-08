Four schools vie for honours as Royal Slam basketball reaches crescendo

Marco Antonio of St Francis College, shoots over Williams Francis of Fatima College in their RBC Royal Slam Basketball tournament game at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sporting Area, Tacarigua, on October 12. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Four schools will put everything on the line on November 8 when the semifinals of the RBC Royal Slam College Basketball competition are held at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sporting Arena, Tacarigua.

From 4 pm, Group A winners Fatima College will play Presentation College San Fernando, with Group B victors St Mary's College meeting their northern rivals Queen's Royal College (QRC) in the second semifinal from 6 pm. Meanwhile, the schools will have less than 24 hours to rest when they go for gold the subsequent day, as the gold-medal match will be played at noon on November 9 with the third-place playoff being played from 10 am.

On the final day of preliminary-round play on October 26, Fatima sealed Group A honours when they got a 112-67 blowout win over QRC. The Fatima "Big Three" of Williams Francis, Zachary Julien and Idriis Martin all scored 20-plus points in the victory over QRC. Meanwhile, on October 25, St Mary's wrapped up Group B when they defeated St Anthony's College 96-83. Nkobi Ince was impressive for St Mary's in their victory over St Anthony's with 35 points, eight boards and six steals, with Zane Peters draining 31 points.

This weekend, Fatima, 'Pres', QRC or St Mary's will finish off the Royal Slam with a bang to lift the coveted crown.