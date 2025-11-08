EFA holders Malabar Youngstars sneak into semis with extra-time win

Kendell Boneo of the Malabar Youngstars FC, left, and Raymi Butler of Wallerfield FC clash for the ball at the Eastern Football Association Competition at the Arima Velodrome, Vinale Street, Arima, on November 2. - Photos by Faith Ayoung

Eastern Football Association (EFA) holders Malabar Youngstars continued their quest to retain their title when they advanced to the semifinals of the 2025 tournament with a nail-biting 2-0 extra-time victory over Wallerfield FC at the Arima Velodrome, on November 2.

The reigning champions were in a tight battle against a Wallerfield team which placed fourth in Group B play in the preliminary round and the tension grew at the end of regulation time as the teams were still scoreless. In extra-time, though, like true champs, Malabar found their shooting boots as goals by Kendell Boneo and Jeremiah Williams, the Man of the Match in last year's EFA final, was enough to get them past a plucky Wallerfield team and into the last four.

In the first game of the quarterfinal double-header at the velodrome, the match between Eastern Connect FC and Athletic United also had drama as the latter team won 7-6 on penalty kicks after the teams played to a 1-1 draw through regulation and extra-time.

Eastern Connect took the lead in the 12th minute with a goal from Avery Cabralis, before Athletic United equalised in the 58th minute through Marcus Griffith. After being tied at 1-1 though 90 minutes, the teams couldn't be separated with 30 more minutes of football but the boys from Athletic United held their own to win via the dreaded shootout.

At the Phase 2 La Horquetta Recreation Ground on November 2, the sailing was much smoother for Group B victors FC Maloney as they strolled to a 4-1 victory over Heatwave in their quarterfinal. Maloney led 2-0 at the half and added two more goals in the second period to get the facile victory. The Shurland David-coached Maloney team got their goals from Gary Bart, Isaiah Edwards, Saleem Henry and Kerry Mitchell.

In the other quarterfinal in La Horquetta between CPC Athletic International Academy (AIA) and CG Poseidon, the former team got a 2-1 victory to book their spot in the semifinals and displace the 2024 EFA runners-up. AIA got the lead through Dalon Sankar as they took a one-goal lead to halftime, before Isaiah Isaac got the eventual game-winner in second-half play.

The semis will be contested on November 9 via a double-header in La Horquetta, with FC Maloney taking on Athletic United in the first match from 5 pm and Malabar Youngstars playing AIA from 7 pm.

The 2025 EFA winners will get a $15,000 prize, with the second and third-placed teams receiving $10,000 and $5,000 respectively.