Cops, city corporation collaborate for safer Port of Spain

From left, Supt Glen Charles, Port of Spain Mayor Chinua Alleume, DCP Suzette Martin, Snr Supt Raymond Thom during a meeting held at City Hall, Port of Spain on November 7, to discuss crime plans ahead of the Christmas and Carnival periods. -

DCP (Operations) Suzette Martin, who is serving as Gold Commander for Christmas 2025 and Carnival 2026, chaired a "high-level meeting" with key stakeholders on November 7.

According to a media statement from the police, the meeting was to discuss strategies for crime reduction and maintenance of public order within the Port of Spain district as the Christmas Crime Plan is rolled out.

The meeting included Port of Spain mayor Chinua Alleyne, Snr Supt of Port of Spain Division Raymond Thom, Supt of the City Police Glen Charles, station commanders and community representatives.

The session focused on strengthening collaboration among the police, the Port of Spain City Corporation, and community stakeholders to ensure a safer, more secure environment for residents, businesses, and visitors, particularly in light of the upcoming Christmas and Carnival periods.

Among the key issues discussed were the requests for increased police patrols and additional vehicles for the Woodbrook district, especially between 3 am and 6 am.

It also included the enhanced crowd and traffic management around Woodbrook, the Queen’s Park Savannah (QPS), and the wider Port of Spain area during major events.

Another key issue was improved communication with the public about traffic diversions, alternative routes, and event information.

The meeting also addressed illegal parking and safety concerns around Memorial Park, the Botanical Gardens, and QPS.

The stakeholders also discussed boosting foot patrols in St Clair and school patrols across the district.

They also spoke about greater police visibility at the Arima–Port of Spain taxi stand, particularly during late hours.

They discussed strengthening intelligence-led operations to combat robberies, pickpocketing, and other street crimes.

Another discussion was the “continued emphasis on professional conduct among officers and adherence to the TTPS’ one-door policy.”

The statement said stakeholders commended the Port of Spain Division officers for their ongoing efforts and dedication to duty, while encouraging continued visibility and proactive engagement with the community.

It concluded, “DCP Martin expressed appreciation for the collaborative spirit shown and reaffirmed the TTPS’ commitment to working closely with all stakeholders to ensure safety, order, and public confidence throughout the capital city.”