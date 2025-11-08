Celebrating Kartik Snaan

Devotees pray for blessings during the Kartik Snaan celebrations at The Ganesh Utsav Foundation, Otaheite on November 5. - Photos by Innis Francis

Hindu's from all over came out in celebration of Kartik Snaan at The Ganesh Utsav Foundation, Otaheite on November 5.

The religious celebration is a sacred ritual bath observed during the Hindu holy month of Kartik, symbolising spiritual purification, cleansing the body, mind and soul of sins and negativity.

The two-hours service followed by the offering of personal gifts with prayers was led by pundit Sunil Seetahal-Maharaj.

Hindus believe this water thanks-giving is a way to show gratitude to God, by giving back for the simple benefits which life provides to us.

