Caribbean Airlines unaffected by FAA orders to reduce flights

Travelers check in for flights at Terminal D of Dallas Forth Worth International Airport, on November 7 in Grapevine, Texas. AP Photo -

Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) has assured its operations have not been affected by a recent US Federal Aviation Authority guidance for airlines to reduce flights at busy airports across the country.

An update on the airline's Facebook page on November 7 said all flights to and from their US destinations are continuing as normal.

However, it advised customers with onward US domestic connections to contact their respective airline representatives for updates.

CAL also advised customers to stay up to date by registering to receive real-time updates on their travel via www.caribbean-airlines.com/#/caribbean-flight-notifications.

Stay connected and informed by visiting www.caribbean-airlines.com and our social media channels.

The FAA told US airlines to cut flights at 40 airports by ten per cent as the longest-running US government shutdown entered its 38th day on Friday.

The four US airports CAL operates flights to and from were among those on the list: John F Kennedy (JFK) in New York and Miami International (MIA), Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International (FLL), and Orlando International (MCO) airports in Florida.

