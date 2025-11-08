Army to face Cibao for Concacaf Champions Cup spot

Defence Force captain Kevin Molino (L) takes aim against Cibao FC during a Concacaf Caribbean Cup group B match in Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic on October 1. Photo courtesy Concacaf -

TRINIDAD and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) holders Defence Force still have the chance to qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup and will get that opportunity to advance to the region's marquee competition when they face Dominican Republic's Cibao FC in the third-place playoff of this year's Concacaf Caribbean Cup.

The third-place playoff will be contested over two legs, with the Army/Coast Guard combination hosting the first leg at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo on November 25. The second leg will be played in the Dominican Republic on December 2, with the winner of the tie advancing to the Champions Cup, where they will join this year's Caribbean Cup finalists Mount Pleasant Football Academy and Universidad O&M FC.

Mount Pleasant advanced to the final with their 5-2 aggregate win over Defence Force, with Universidad O&M FC getting a narrow 2-1 win over their fellow Dominican Republic team Cibao in their two-legged semi. Cibao finished runner-up to Cavalier FC in the Caribbean Cup last season, but will have to settle for a third-place joust with the TTPFL holders this time around.

Cibao finished above the Army in group B play this year, although the latter team got a vital 2-0 win on the road on October 1 to ensure safe passage through to the semis.