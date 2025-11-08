14 months in jail for debit card fraud

- File photo

A man who used a pensioner's bankcard to withdraw $115,000 during a six-month period has been sentenced to 14 months’ in jail after pleading guilty to 58 offences of obtaining money by fraudulent use of a bank card.

The offender was charged by officers assigned to the Fraud Squad after an extensive investigation, according to a police statement on November 8.

According to police, between November 2024 and April 2025, the offender used the victim's bankcard to make 58 ATM withdrawals.

The victim only discovered the missing money when she visited the bank in June 2025.

Police said the victim, after reviewing CCTV footage, recognised the offender as a man she had known for nearly 40 years and who was a frequent visitor to her home. WPC Irish of the Fraud Squad was appointed to investigate.

On November 3, an operation was led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence and Investigations) Natasha George, and coordinated by Senior Superintendent Jackman, Superintendent Lutchman, and Assistant Superintendent Thomas, with supervision from Inspector Francis and Sergeant Toney, led to the arrest of the suspect at Green Street, Arima.

The suspect admitted to committing the offences, police said.

The offender later appeared before Master Lisa Singh-Phillip at the Arima Master’s Court, where he pleaded guilty to all charges. He was sentenced to 14 months’ hard labour for each offence, with the sentences to run concurrently.

Over $6 million in marijuana destroyed in San Juan

A quantity of marijuana was destroyed during an intelligence-led operation in the North Eastern Division on November 7.

Police said between 6.30 am and 1 pm, officers went to the Febeau Village, Laventille Road, San Juan area, where they discovered and destroyed six marijuana fields on four and a half lots of land. The fields contained approximately 6,590 fully grown and germinating cannabis trees, along with two seedling beds, three camps, and a drying rack.

Several items including water tanks, barrels, spray cans, solar panels, and solar-powered lights were also found at the site, a police statement said.

All narcotics and associated paraphernalia were destroyed on-site. The estimated street value of the destroyed narcotics is $6,590,000, while the destroyed equipment is valued at $11,710, bringing the total estimated value to $6,601,710, police said.

The exercise was sanctioned by ACP Tewarie, coordinated by Snr Supt Edwards and Supt Ettiene, and supervised by Sgt Lee, Cpl Seelalsingh, and Cpl Mohammed of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU). The team received operational support from the Air Support Unit, supervised by Sgt Forbes, and the North Eastern Division Task Force, supervised by PC Taylor.